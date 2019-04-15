All that dirty snow in Minnesota? You can blame Texas

But according to the National Weather Service, this wasn't any soul-crushing April blizzard. It’s a dirty April blizzard, piling in layers of ivory-beige mess. Or as Fox 9 poetically called it, “snirt.”

Brown snow? Nope, it's not your eyes. That dirty snow is caused by dust that blew up all the way up here from Texas. https://t.co/zlILDKQSOs — FOX 9 (@FOX9) April 11, 2019

We can blame it on Texas. At least indirectly.

This weird streak of weather is turning the atmosphere into a “giant blender,” says the Washington Post. That blender is taking sweltering wind from Texas – and fine west Texan dirt – and mixing it up with our cold rain and snow.

This snow-dirt cocktail is actually pretty remarkable. Last month, grit from the Sahara Desert wafted over the entire Mediterranean Sea and mixed with Russian and Bulgarian snow, turning it a sort of peachy orange. Footage of Eurasian skiers shows them shuffling through stuff that looks suspiciously like ice cream.

At least it’s nice to think that a little grain of hot, sunny Texas is buried somewhere in the drifts.

