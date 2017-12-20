Alexandria Rep. Mary Franson won’t meet with students. Because they’re liberal.

“A guy who thinks he’s a girl is still a guy with a mental condition,” Franson tweeted the night of the election.

So it was only natural that a group of Alexandria High students asked to meet with their representative, if only to wet their beaks in the crystalline waters of her wisdom.

The AAHS Democrats describe themselves as a collection of “politically active, community-centered students” seeking a “respectful, productive talk.” But Franson, who possesses a keen snout for odious intent, smelled a rat.

Most notably: The word “Democrat.” She refused to return their calls.

The kids then reached out through Twitter, only to be ensnared again in the Mary Franson Civil Defense System. She knows the smart pol never talks to people who think differently than she does, for the introduction of new ideas is a gateway drug to enlightenment, a state of being Franson wants classified as a Schedule 1 narcotic.

She was having none of it.

“I don’t meet with partisan groups in my office,” she tweeted back. “Besides, isn’t your group actively campaigning against me?”

Franson closed by suggesting they meet with state Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria), who’s apparently unaware of the dangers posed by eager high school students.

The kids persisted, yammering on about sharing their differences, constituent concerns, blah, blah, blah, as if polite discourse ever solved anything. Franson knew better.

“AAHS Dems is a partisan group,” she tweeted. “Thanks for playing.” Then she blocked them from tweeting her again.

Experts are calling the incident a “calamity” for the Greater Alexandria educational system, and the “quest for knowledge” in general. Over the years, Franson has built a reputation as a pioneering intellect of Minnesota’s GOP caucus, a bold thinker unafraid of exhume conventional logic.

She once compared food stamp recipients to animals, and considers Earth Day a “celebration of a Pagan holiday, worship of nature and not God’s nature.” She also described an anti-bullying bill as “fascism” and “an attack on the Bible and conservative Christians,” a clear assault on Jesus’ pro-bullying teachings.