Al Franken is sorry and deeply saddened he said something funny

It's a time for politicians to ditch the suit and tie, stop asking everyone within earshot for a maximum post-primary donation of $2,600, and eat fattening foods with regular folks.

It seems that Franken took it too far, and got a little too loose on Wednesday. Or perhaps it's that everyone on the planet (read: the internet) is a little too uptight.

The scene: Franken is told, mid-State Fair fanfare, that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has torn his ACL, and will miss the entire 2016-17 NFL season. In an attempt to cover-up his involvement in the high-level conspiracy that led to Bridgewater's injury, Franken says the first thing that comes to mind.

It's a joke. He used to be a comedy writer. Of jokes. The line is tweeted out by New York Times reporter Mark Liebovich.

Al Franken upon learning of Vikes QB Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury: "Its llike finding out Hillary's having an affair with Anthony Weiner" — Mark Leibovich (@MarkLeibovich) August 31, 2016

Cut to: Exactly 61 minutes later, when Franken has to show everyone that not only can he draw all 50 states, freehand, but he can also backpedal and type on his iPhone at the same time.

Pretty insensitive and stupid of me. Regret it and sincerely apologize. https://t.co/VNLz1EJXOs — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 31, 2016

Al. It's ok. You, like everyone, have been afflicted with the last (please make them the last) tawdry scenes of the Anthony Weiner sexting scandal. He was top of mind. And the wife he's repeatedly humiliated, Huma Abedin, is about as close to Hillary Clinton as anyone's ever been.

So maybe you feel like making any kind of joke that connects Hillary and Anthony Weiner is a mistake, the kind of "distraction" that could upset the campaign. Chum for Donald Trump to feed the sharks that follow his wake.

And Franken might've been genuinely surprised and pained to learn about the sad fate of Bridgewater's knee. (If, indeed, Franken did not personally orchestrate Bridgewater's injury, as has been alleged.) So he just blurted something out.

But let's be clear here: The point of this joke is that Al would be similarly hurt to learn that Hillary was having an affair with Anthony Weiner because Franken does not like or respect Anthony Weiner. Weiner's the butt of the joke here. The idea of someone Franken does like and respect becoming romantically involved with Weiner is being compared to an inujry that nearly took the leg of a promising young athlete.

Anthony Weiner = bad, in this construction. We approve.

Ha.

And for that, we are very sorry for insulting anyone, everyone, probably. May the State Fair continue with no further humor.