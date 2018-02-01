Airbnb declares mighty haul for Twin Cities, trouble for Super Bowl guests

Airbnb announced Wednesday that 5,500 Minneapolis and St. Paul hosts are renting their units for an average of $1,000 for the week and pulling in a combined $3.7 million. According to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, each guest is expected to spend an additional $465 a day wandering around town, which comes out to about $11 million in revenue for local vendors.

Two-thirds of Twin Cities hosts are using Airbnb for the first time. For a metro that had just 1,000 hosts a year ago, the 4,500 additional Super Bowl rentals make a huge contribution to the local lodging stock, but it’s not even close to enough. We’re expecting about 125,000 out-of-towners, and with just 40,000 hotel rooms, all those tens of thousands of last-minute ticket buyers are almost certainly shit out of luck if they want to stay somewhere in the cities.

Those visitors are going to have to look at rates as high as $999 a night at the Holiday Inn in Bloomington, or $910 a night for the Best Western Plus in Brooklyn Center.

On the flipside, out-of-towners’ challenges translate to more income for hosts. Last year Houstonians charged an average of just $150 per night. Twin Citians are taking advantage of the lodging shortage by charging nearly double -- an average of $286 per night.

Click here to see the 27 most expensive Super Bowl Airbnb rentals currently available in the Twin Cities.