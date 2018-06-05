City Pages

After spew of racist tweets, Buffalo Wild Wings says its account was hacked

Tuesday, June 5, 2018 by Hannah Jones in News
itemprop

The Twitter account began sounding a lot more like a British racist than a Minneapolis chicken wing company Friday night. Star Tribune

Last Friday night, Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account started to get really, really, really wild.

Thus began a string of tweets that started merely gross and ended so racist that the internet started asking if the Minneapolis company had gotten into the Ambien.

The tweets wildly shifted from topic to topic, but were peppered with racist epithets. One references Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old girl from the U.K., who disappeared while her family was vacationing in Portugal in 2007. Another calls American author and filmmaker Tariq Nasheed a “racist coon.”

There was a shot at a fellow casual dining chain that veered from racism to accusations of pedophilia, claiming “Wendy’s touches kids” and calling them “stupid nonces.” FYI: “nonce” is British slang for a sex offender.

A few people on Twitter posted some bemused jokes at the wing and sports bar’s expense.

Even Kraft got in on the action.

The tweets went unchecked for about 20 minutes until they were deleted. Later, the company posted an apology saying what everyone probably could have guessed: its account had been hacked.

Buffalo Wild Wings didn’t respond to interview requests, but the restaurant told USA Today it was “sorry that our fans had to see those awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. We are in touch with our Twitter representatives and will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”

Nasheed acknowledged Buffalo Wild Wings’ apology, but said he still had white supremacists coming after him because of the forged tweet. He said he’d let it go on some very specific conditions.

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content