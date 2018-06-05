After spew of racist tweets, Buffalo Wild Wings says its account was hacked

the jig is up pic.twitter.com/7QDSMo9pY8 — blake (@landonblake26) June 4, 2018

Thus began a string of tweets that started merely gross and ended so racist that the internet started asking if the Minneapolis company had gotten into the Ambien.

The tweets wildly shifted from topic to topic, but were peppered with racist epithets. One references Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old girl from the U.K., who disappeared while her family was vacationing in Portugal in 2007. Another calls American author and filmmaker Tariq Nasheed a “racist coon.”

There was a shot at a fellow casual dining chain that veered from racism to accusations of pedophilia, claiming “Wendy’s touches kids” and calling them “stupid nonces.” FYI: “nonce” is British slang for a sex offender.

Buffalo Wild Wings apologizes for "awful tweets," but not for awful food https://t.co/gg85L4v3bj pic.twitter.com/DPbFJh77Up — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 2, 2018

A few people on Twitter posted some bemused jokes at the wing and sports bar’s expense.

I'm just confused as to what staffer thought it was a good idea to give Trump control of the Buffalo Wild Wings account. — Charlotte Clymer��️‍�� (@cmclymer) June 2, 2018

ABC Network should cancel Buffalo Wild Wings. Double standard! — Mr. Onederful® (@ericonederful) June 2, 2018

Even Kraft got in on the action.

After #BuffaloWildWings ingredients were revealed today, we recommend you buy some of our wing sauce and eat at home instead. pic.twitter.com/hAvBN3d3sp — Kraft Foods (@KrafttFoods) June 2, 2018

The tweets went unchecked for about 20 minutes until they were deleted. Later, the company posted an apology saying what everyone probably could have guessed: its account had been hacked.

Well, we were hacked. And it wasn’t funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) June 2, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings didn’t respond to interview requests, but the restaurant told USA Today it was “sorry that our fans had to see those awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. We are in touch with our Twitter representatives and will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”

Nasheed acknowledged Buffalo Wild Wings’ apology, but said he still had white supremacists coming after him because of the forged tweet. He said he’d let it go on some very specific conditions.

Finally Buffalo Wild Wings verified that they were hacked. But I still have a bunch of white supremacists harassing me because of the tweet from the BWW account.. I'm willing to settle out of court for an 80 piece order of Lemon Pepper wings, and some curly fries https://t.co/hbPWKPyoOG — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 2, 2018



