A word from another devoted AT&T customer. Or not.

Now I understand why there simply is no customer service on the phone. When you're disabled and can't get to an AT&T store, you have no choice but to use the customer phone service.

I unfortunately was cheated on my warranty on my smartphone because there were three separate phone appointents set up by that department for my grandson to be at my house with his phone, because there has to be another phone present.

Three times he took off work and three times the call never came. I now have a phone that barely works.

I've been an AT&T customer for over 17 years. I now realize we all mean nothing to them. I truly feel sorry for all the people you took jobs from because years ago you had the best customer service. Now half the time you can't even understand the person, and they don't care anyway.

That sort of treatment seems to be happening with many companies. Shame on you.