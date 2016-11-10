A word from a reader who sat out the election

To say this half of the country and that half of the country is..well.. bullshit. A little bit over half of the eligible voters actually cast a ballot in the 2016 election.

There are millions of us who refused to participate for a reason. And that's the real story.

The people rejecting the shit show oligarchy are not rejoicing and are not shell shocked. Some are fed up. But some of us, myself included, are participating in other forms of democracy.

Hopefully our civic engagement leads to an election cycle where we have a fair nomination of worthy candidates who will be held accountable by an informed and engaged citizenry whose vote actually counted.