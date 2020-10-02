A statement from City Pages' publisher
Earlier today, City Pages published an item regarding President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
The post, and the tweets that were shared as part of it, were insensitive and in bad taste. The posting has been removed from our website. While it is in the spirit of alt-weekly journalism to provoke and to push boundaries, in this case we went too far.
We apologize to our readers and to our advertisers, and wish President and Mrs. Trump a safe and speedy recovery.
Mary Erickson
Publisher
City Pages
