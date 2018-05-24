The worst part? Getting those direct messages from some stranger who says he's just down the block.

A couple months ago, Zucker launched the "Overtime" show on KFAN, the first female-hosted program on that radio station in "about 10 years." Zucker (birthname: Carly Aplin) uses her Instagram account to post pictures of her husband, Minnesota Wild left winger Jason Zucker, their baby, and the baby's older sister.

It is this last subject that one man zeroed in on recently, apparently sending Zucker a photo of the girl, along with his suggestion that she would grow up to "be a slut just like you."

Somehow, it got worse from there.

Zucker replied, telling the man it was "disgusting" of him to say that about an "8 year old" girl, and to ask: "What is wrong with you?" He didn't answer that question directly, but his response shed a little light on the possibilites.

Zucker posted their resulting exchange on Twitter Wednesday, including the creep's closing that he "life [sic] a few houses down from you in Tonka," a reference to suburban Minnetonka.

I have pretty thick skin, but wow. This guy really took it to a whole new level of awful. It just makes me sad. pic.twitter.com/WXHy5JvQqE — Carly Zucker (@CarlyAplin) May 24, 2018

Note the creep's observation that he couldn't be confident he'd get a response if he said something nice, and only because he'd decided to "talk shit" did she write him back. This "bugs" him; calling an eight-year-old girl a "slut" evidently does not.

If you can follow the logic, because Carly hypoethetically did not accept the compliment this guy did not even send, he preemptively attacked. It's like advanced-level "nice guy syndrome" behavior, skipping the step where the pretty girl asks to be left alone, and jumping straight to the part where he says something that freaks her the fuck out.

In an odd moment of clarity, the guy observes his alleged proximity to Zucker and her family is "horrifying." We agree. We hope law enforcement in Minnetonka do, too, and are aware there's a man in that suburb with "loaded" parents, high expectations for the Minnesota Wild, an Instagram profile featuring Santa Claus, and an unhealthy obsession with a local woman and her daughter.