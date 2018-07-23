The worst part? The construction will never end.*

So, as we endure crawling commutes, we gotta take our masochistic yuks where we can find 'em. For example: at the top of a craggy earth mound near the Midtown Greenway.

There's where 89.3 the Current DJ Bill DeVille captured the photo you see above.

In the abstract, it's an impossibly deep metaphor for ... something. Literally, it's a potential badass dirt ramp for buses. And if extreme mayor Jacob Frey wants to placate the grouchy, traffic-jammed masses, he'll commission a fleet of Mad Max-ian stunt buses that shoot flames from their exhaust pipes as they soar through the air for our amusement. It's the least the city could do.

Have your own desperately funny image of Constructionapolis? Tweet it our direction, and we'll add it to this post.

*It will not end for a very, very long time.