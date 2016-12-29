A nurse laments both parties' cowardice in Minnesota's drug war

Twenty-plus years working as an RN in rehab and detox settings taught me the drug war is worse than the drugs.

The GOP says keep government out from between a doctor and patient, then Minnesota GOPers fight to keep a failed drug war in place. WTH?

Minnesota DFLers say justice matters, then Gov. Mark Dayton & Lt. Gov. Tina Smith support a failed drug war and tried to block medical cannabis.

Who supports prohibition? Those who make a living from it: cops, prisons, the treatment industry (they love court-ordered customers for weed, lol), the alcohol industry, big pharma, etc.

Cannabis prohibition fails every measure of justice, and the drug war is just one more big government program that has achieved no outcome measures. Time for public health approaches for the people who need help and leave the other adults alone.

By the way, look at 2016 election numbers where marijuana was on ballots, and compare how many more votes marijuana had than Trump.

Trump vs. Marijuana:

Maine: 304,110 to 378,288

Florida: 4,579,128 to 6,518,919

California: 3,732,473 to 7,317,779

N.D.: 205,07 to 209,832

Arizona: 1,016,877 to 1,300,344

Nevada: 511,319 to 602,463

Massachusetts: 1,083,069 to 1,745,945