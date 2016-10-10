A mom can't wait to tell Uptown (and Minneapolis) goodbye

We are headed out. Brofest and airhead fest aside, it has become more of an overcrowded mess of entitlement.

Being forced off the road or sidewalk because these new city elites have no basic decency or any fucking manners. I can't even walk my kiddo to school without people walking right into us because iPhone is life or we nearly get run over by cars and bikers who think a stop sign is optional if no one is quickly running across the street.

Don't even get me started on the lack of affordable anything any more because outside wealth drives up the cost of everything for everyone else.

Nope, we are counting the days down until we can move out of this city that was once beautiful and a home to life and art and genuine people. It was once community and now it is a convenient bragging right.

Good riddance, Minneapolis.

