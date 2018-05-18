For some context, only four $10-million-plus Twin Cities homes are currently for sale; the second most expensive one is listed for a mere $12.5 million. The priciest residential property sold in the metro last year? An Orono mansion that went for $8.2 million, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports.

So yes, 3770 Northome Rd. is at the very top of the housing market. Constructed in 2012 by Edina-based homebuilder John Kraemer & Sons, the house sits at the highest elevation on Lake Minnetonka, according to the property listing, assuring its owner spectacular views. It's billed as the "most admired home on Lake Minnetonka!"

Here's a rundown of some of the fabulous blue-blood features:

-- Concert venue: Yup, the Beatles-themed Cavern Music Club is included, complete with private entrance and high-end sound plus lighting systems. Check out this unofficial Facebook page for photos + reviews.

-- Movie theater: Featuring a 3D-ready projector and motion chairs.

-- Basketball court: Unlike most sweaty half-courts, this one has towering windows and a wrought iron viewing balcony.

-- Bowling alley: Unlike most bowling alleys, this one has chandelier lighting. But just like Elsie's, its electronic scoring monitors provide hilarious opportunities to go by names like "ASS."

-- Full gym: A life of opulence feels hollow without swol 'ceps.

-- Golf simulator: Because Interlachen Country Club is 20 minutes away.

Also: A pool, a sauna, a bar, a rooftop deck, and 195 feet of shoreline -- whew!

Greg J. Deal -- the former CEO of Ramsey-based NAU Country Insurance Co. -- purchased the then-empty 1.8-acre lot for $3.5 million in 2008, according to Hennepin County records. Before you dart off to a lender for pre-approval, be warned: The estate comes with $450 in annual HOA dues. Oh, and a $120,133 property tax bill.

We reached out to the listing agent at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty for additional details about the property, but didn't immediately hear back. So, let's just take a photo tour of Bella Vista, courtesy of Lakes Sotheby's: