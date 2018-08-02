Deephaven's Bella Vista estate hit the market for $15.8 million in May. Then, on Tuesday, the $12.2 million listing for 310 Ferndale Rd. in Wayzata arrived, giving mega-dollar buyers exactly two options at that plutocratic price point.

Among the amenities afforded by this latest mansion: five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four porches (including one sleeper), four fireplaces, a cavernous wine attic, a wraparound lakeside patio, a 1,352-square-foot heated garage, and an "enchanting" boathouse. Built in 2001, the 10,696-square-foot home sits on 3.4 "park-like" acres featuring 550 feet of Lake Minnetonka shoreline.

Now, you might be asking yourself: Is that garage bigger than the author of this blog's home? The answer is yes. We reached to the Edina Realty listing agents for more details, but didn't immediately hear back.

For some context, the priciest residential property sold in the Twin Cities last year was a $8.2 million Orono estate, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports. The current owner at 310 Ferndale Rd. purchased the property as vacant land for $3 million in 1999, according to county records.

Let's take a photo tour courtesy of Edina Realty: