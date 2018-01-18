A Fargo Chick-fil-A is publicly reamed for booting a breastfeeding mom

A North Dakota mother, Macy Hornung, was dining with her family at a crowded Chick-fil-A in Fargo's West Acres Mall on Saturday night when her 7-month-old got hungry. A baby's got to eat when a baby's got to eat, so Hornung opened up her shirt and began breastfeeding. She didn't use a blanket, but her baby's head shielded most of her chest.

That's when franchisee Kimberly Flamm came over and told Hornung to cover herself up because there were children and men around. Hornung argued that North Dakota law -- which vaguely exempts "a woman discreetly breastfeeding her child" from public indecency charges -- allows her to feed her kid anywhere, anytime it's necessary.

It's all for the public good. Mother's milk carries near-miracle nutritional powers for the health of infants. And what, praytell, would Jesus want more than healthy babies?

Flamm was unmoved, and ordered the family to leave.

So Hornung did the only thing anyone can do when they're faced with the arbitrary policies of an unreasonable business -- she left a bad review and posted the humiliating saga on Facebook.

The post quickly went viral, and angry reviews flooded Chick-fil-A's Facebook page. People were upset that the anti-gay, anti-abortion business was playing the hypocrite by being anti-baby too.

The next day, Flamm posted an apology: "I would like to publicly apologize to Macy Hornung for the way I handled the situation on Saturday. I ask for your forgiveness on this matter as I learn from it. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all my guests."