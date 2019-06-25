A family of geese created a traffic jam in suburban Minneapolis this morning

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a photo at 7 a.m. of the problem. Fourteen geese – including some fuzzy teenage goslings – were waddling between the highway and the onramp and causing serious backups. A photo shows a chain of cars on both sides of the median, all but assured goosey death held at bay.

SB 100 at Cedar Lake Rd. The geese are causing big back ups. pic.twitter.com/J5knboMPVQ — MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) June 25, 2019

Another user posted an update, which included a photo of what appeared to be a state trooper parked on the side of the highway and herding the geese along the shoulder, but it was still uncertain what had happened.

You’ll be happy to know the geese – and the drivers – are all safe. Kevin Gutknecht of the Department of Transportation confirmed with his fellow officers that all 14 had been ushered off the ramp by around 9:45 a.m.

But it’s not the first time a large group of geese have thrown a wrench into traffic. In fact, it’s not the first time this week. On Monday, east and westbound Highway 36 at English Street in St. Paul came to a standstill at the behest of a couple dozen geese ambling down the road. The department later tweeted that they’d “crossed several lanes of freeway traffic safely.”

“What are they protesting?” a commenter asked.

“Hunting season,” another answered.

East and West bound Hwy 36 at English St. a gaggle of geese causing delays. pic.twitter.com/Ho2POexlIt — MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) June 24, 2019

On Friday, a family of swans escaped being flattened on 94 in Maple Grove, and earlier this month, a state trooper helped a shoebox-sized turtle to safety on Highway 212 in Eden Prairie. A mother duck and her 11 ducklings were shepherded across Highway 61 near Lake City last month. There’s seemingly never a dull moment on Minnesota’s roadways.

But likely nothing will top April of last year, when a dog and a small, shaggy goat were found walking side-by-side on Highway 61 near Hastings. A trooper kept them company until the Animal Humane Society showed up to take the mismatched pair away, who were reportedly “very attached to one another.” Their owner soon claimed them and took them home.