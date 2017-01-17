A combat vet speaks to the insanity of Republican gun proposal
As a gun owner, it's insane to me to think I could be able to shoot anyone that enters my home if I simply believe they're going to do something bad. As a combat vet, I learned that reacting to a situation is always better than creating it.
A cop has to justifying his lethal actions. I should have to too. Benefit of the doubt is a dangerous thing in this situation.
