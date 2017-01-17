City Pages

A combat vet speaks to the insanity of Republican gun proposal

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
Maybe we should stop listening to the guys who are afraid to go unarmed to Arby's and start listening to the guys who actually know what it's like to shoot at someone. B Co. 1/4 IN

Justin Silvis responds to Minnesota Republicans introduce two extreme gun bills:

As a gun owner, it's insane to me to think I could be able to shoot anyone that enters my home if I simply believe they're going to do something bad. As a combat vet, I learned that reacting to a situation is always better than creating it.

A cop has to justifying his lethal actions. I should have to too. Benefit of the doubt is a dangerous thing in this situation.

 

