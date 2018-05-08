A 76-year-old's tips for shutting down perverts in the workplace

I'm 76 and had quite a few jobs in my working years - some corporate environment and some now. When I think back to what I put up with many times, I can hardly believe that was me in any way, shape or form.

I always used humor to diffuse a situation, which worked well and sent a message to the harraser that I did not take his advances seriously at all.

Men hate being humiliated in any way by a woman. They love it if you cry or try to fight back physically because they know they can win that battle easily. If they are presented with a bright mind and intelligence, they will usually back off quickly because they are smart enough to know they can't win and might even wind up in court over it.

If they are married, usually all it takes is a comment about "what do you think your wife would do if I called her up and told her about this? I suggest you apologize and never do it again if you know what is good for you."

Maybe it's because I never cared if I would be fired, because I knew I could find another job in a heartbeat. It's all about confidence perhaps.

Thanks for writing this article. Maybe it will promote more discussion or change.

