95-year-old Duluth hockey player is about as good as Minnesota gets [VIDEO]
Here's the thing you're going to learn about Mark Sertich from this video.
He is not some charity case, an old-timer they wheel out onto the ice out of guilt, granting someone's great-granddad a brief respite from his doddering old age.
Dude's pretty good. There are a few moments in this short highlight package that show Sertich skating in a tidy little circle, delivering nifty little passes, churning his legs, harassing some puck-carrying whippersnapper into the boards. He's out here hustling!
At 95, Sertich, credited here as "the oldest hockey player in the world," plays three times a week for a rec team in Duluth, and starts every morning with a core workout that will make fit 25-year-olds wince just looking at it.
Sertich, who's been playing since the Hoover administration, was once invited to skate with the Minnesota Wild out of recognition for his astonishing lifelong commitment. That was six years ago. And he's still out there scrapping, alongside a team of mostly retired and current firefighters.
"They're the greatest bunch of guys I've ever played with," Sertich says. "They set me up all the time. Sometimes, it almost gets to the point I'm embarrassed I'm not scoring more, because they're always giving me the puck."
Sertich says he "hopes to turn 96" come July, and intends to still be on the ice, calling hockey "the best thing that's ever happened to me."
[Editor's note: Sorry for making you cry at work.]
Comments
Related
- This icy trip around Lake Minnetonka is a driver's nightmare [VIDEO]
- Duluth extreme skate-hiking clip goes extremely viral [VIDEO]
- Let's all be more like this small-town Minnesotan gettin' down to 'Because I Got High' [VIDEO]
- Vikings' 'Legacy of Failure' Youtube doc is sad, mean, funny, accurate [VIDEO]
- Minnesota high schooler scores one of the sickest hockey goals ever [VIDEO]
- Minnesota's All-Hockey Hair 2017 video is here. Of course it's required viewing.
- The LED light hockey rink is a great use of a Minnesota backyard [VIDEO]
- 2011 All-Hockey Hair Team announced [VIDEO]
More from News
Sponsor Content