He is not some charity case, an old-timer they wheel out onto the ice out of guilt, granting someone's great-granddad a brief respite from his doddering old age.

Dude's pretty good. There are a few moments in this short highlight package that show Sertich skating in a tidy little circle, delivering nifty little passes, churning his legs, harassing some puck-carrying whippersnapper into the boards. He's out here hustling!

At 95, Sertich, credited here as "the oldest hockey player in the world," plays three times a week for a rec team in Duluth, and starts every morning with a core workout that will make fit 25-year-olds wince just looking at it.

Sertich, who's been playing since the Hoover administration, was once invited to skate with the Minnesota Wild out of recognition for his astonishing lifelong commitment. That was six years ago. And he's still out there scrapping, alongside a team of mostly retired and current firefighters.

"They're the greatest bunch of guys I've ever played with," Sertich says. "They set me up all the time. Sometimes, it almost gets to the point I'm embarrassed I'm not scoring more, because they're always giving me the puck."

Sertich says he "hopes to turn 96" come July, and intends to still be on the ice, calling hockey "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

