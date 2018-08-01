The 911 dispatch system is "disrupted" across the state, according to a release from the City of Minneapolis, which is telling residents who can't get through to call 612-348-2345 instead.

Residents of St. Paul or in Ramsey County can contact the emergency line at 651-291-1111 or 651-767-0640.

KSTP has a roundup of local police departments and sheriff's offices tweeting out alternate numbers for people to call. Edina's backup line is 952-826-1600; people living in either Eagan or West St. Paul can reach dispatchers by calling 651-322-2323.

Just what went wrong or how long the disruption might last remains to be seen, though the City of Edina referred to the outage as a "CenturyLink issue," in reference to the internet provider. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: As of shortly before 5:30 p.m., the "disruption" of 911 dispatch has been "resolved," according to the City of Minneapolis. Details about what went wrong and how long it lasted are not yet available.