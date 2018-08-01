911 dispatch is down or disrupted 'statewide' in Minnesota
An apparent technological failure is bad news this evening for Minnesotans in need of emergency assistance.
The 911 dispatch system is "disrupted" across the state, according to a release from the City of Minneapolis, which is telling residents who can't get through to call 612-348-2345 instead.
Residents of St. Paul or in Ramsey County can contact the emergency line at 651-291-1111 or 651-767-0640.
KSTP has a roundup of local police departments and sheriff's offices tweeting out alternate numbers for people to call. Edina's backup line is 952-826-1600; people living in either Eagan or West St. Paul can reach dispatchers by calling 651-322-2323.
Just what went wrong or how long the disruption might last remains to be seen, though the City of Edina referred to the outage as a "CenturyLink issue," in reference to the internet provider. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: As of shortly before 5:30 p.m., the "disruption" of 911 dispatch has been "resolved," according to the City of Minneapolis. Details about what went wrong and how long it lasted are not yet available.