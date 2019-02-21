14 things as long as this record-breaking sturgeon from the St. Croix River
On Saturday, a man named Darren Troseth hauled a 78-inch sturgeon above the ice-covered St. Croix River. At five inches over the previous record, the fish may just be the largest ever caught in the history of the state.
It’s certainly the heaviest, weighing in at 120 pounds. The previous record kept by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was held by a 94-pound sturgeon. Troseth is awaiting confirmation from the DNR before officially claiming the record.
A photo shows Troseth holding his freshly-caught monster with the help of another grown man, but the most you can see of it is its massive, shark-like head and the milky eye of a fish that is possibly 70 years old. It’s hard to comprehend the proportions of an animal that stupendously large.
So, to give you some perspective, here is a comprehensive list of things that are as long as this absolute unit of a sturge.
1. Michael Jordan
If Troseth’s catch is confirmed, he can take pride in having snagged the biggest fish ever documented in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- until someone catches that sturgeon the size of Shaq.