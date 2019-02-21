It’s certainly the heaviest, weighing in at 120 pounds. The previous record kept by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was held by a 94-pound sturgeon. Troseth is awaiting confirmation from the DNR before officially claiming the record.

A photo shows Troseth holding his freshly-caught monster with the help of another grown man, but the most you can see of it is its massive, shark-like head and the milky eye of a fish that is possibly 70 years old. It’s hard to comprehend the proportions of an animal that stupendously large.

So, to give you some perspective, here is a comprehensive list of things that are as long as this absolute unit of a sturge.

1. Michael Jordan



Brittany Arterburn came through with a win at the last second while riding Wally the Birdman August 6, 2011 during Extreme Race Day an event where camels and ostriches are raced along with the usual horse races at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

2. A king-sized bed3. A refrigerator with an upright cereal box on top of it4. Nine-tenths of Andre the Giant5. Half a Volkswagen Beetle6. Five bowling pins placed end-to-end7. The average doorway8. Vince Vaughn9. A bottlenose dolphin10. A largeish female ostrich11. Gritty, but, like, slouching12. The diameter of this rubber band ball made by a 28-year-old Floridian13. This horrifying teddy bear with legs for days14. Two 4-year-olds in a trench coat pretending to be a grown man

If Troseth’s catch is confirmed, he can take pride in having snagged the biggest fish ever documented in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- until someone catches that sturgeon the size of Shaq.