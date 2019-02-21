comScore
City Pages

14 things as long as this record-breaking sturgeon from the St. Croix River

Thursday, February 21, 2019 by Hannah Jones in News
Darren Troseth's colossal sturgeon is big, but just how big is it?

Darren Troseth's colossal sturgeon is big, but just how big is it? YouTube

On Saturday, a man named Darren Troseth hauled a 78-inch sturgeon above the ice-covered St. Croix River. At five inches over the previous record, the fish may just be the largest ever caught in the history of the state.

It’s certainly the heaviest, weighing in at 120 pounds. The previous record kept by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was held by a 94-pound sturgeon. Troseth is awaiting confirmation from the DNR before officially claiming the record.

A photo shows Troseth holding his freshly-caught monster with the help of another grown man, but the most you can see of it is its massive, shark-like head and the milky eye of a fish that is possibly 70 years old. It’s hard to comprehend the proportions of an animal that stupendously large.

So, to give you some perspective, here is a comprehensive list of things that are as long as this absolute unit of a sturge.

1. Michael Jordan

Associated Press

Associated Press

2. A king-sized bed
Mark Chaves, Unsplash

Mark Chaves, Unsplash

3. A refrigerator with an upright cereal box on top of it
itemprop
4. Nine-tenths of Andre the Giant
WWE

WWE

5. Half a Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen

Volkswagen

6. Five bowling pins placed end-to-end
Michelle McEwen, Unsplash

Michelle McEwen, Unsplash

7. The average doorway
Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

8. Vince Vaughn
Lacey Terrell

Lacey Terrell

9. A bottlenose dolphin
Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

10. A largeish female ostrich
Brittany Arterburn came through with a win at the last second while riding Wally the Birdman August 6, 2011 during Extreme Race Day an event where camels and ostriches are raced along with the usual horse races at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.] (Leah Millis â€¢ leah.millis@startribune.com)

Brittany Arterburn came through with a win at the last second while riding Wally the Birdman August 6, 2011 during Extreme Race Day an event where camels and ostriches are raced along with the usual horse races at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.] (Leah Millis â€¢ [email protected]) Star Tribune

11. Gritty, but, like, slouching
Associated Press

Associated Press

12. The diameter of this rubber band ball made by a 28-year-old Floridian
Ripley's Newsroom

Ripley's Newsroom

13. This horrifying teddy bear with legs for days
The Daily Dot

The Daily Dot

14. Two 4-year-olds in a trench coat pretending to be a grown man

Joey Native, Unsplash

Joey Native, Unsplash

If Troseth’s catch is confirmed, he can take pride in having snagged the biggest fish ever documented in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- until someone catches that sturgeon the size of Shaq.

Comments

More from News