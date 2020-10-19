12 things that happened the same year Sid Hartman was born

Memorials to Hartman are everywhere you look. One testament to the man's legacy came from fellow NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, who went so far as to power-rank his freshly dead colleague against our state’s reigning patron saint:

Growing up in Minnesota, you only knew two people by just their first name.



One was a man whose legend transcended his medium and created until his final day.



The other was Prince.



Rest in peace, Sid. This place will never be the same without you.https://t.co/1RleMjtT3o — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

Rather than getting in on the Grief Olympics, we paused to think about this very real human who (once) worked upstairs from those of us at City Pages, and lived through a whole century. To better wrap our minds around all he saw and experienced during his life – beyond the job, too – we thought about what the world looked like year Hartman was born.

In 1920:

The 1918 flu pandemic ends .

Prohibition begins. (Thanks, Volstead .)

The National Football League is formed.

KDKA , the nation’s first commercial radio station, begins broadcasting in Pittsburgh.

F. Scott Fitzgerald releases h is first novel, This Side of Paradise ; Edith Wharton publishes her twelfth, The Age of Innocence .

The 19th Amendment is ratified.

Mickey Rooney, Isaac Asimov, and Pope John Paul II are born.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police aka “the Mounties” are established.

A horse-drawn cart packed with 100 pounds of dynamite detonates on Wall Street; the early act of terrorism goes unsolved, but launches the career of J. Edgar Hoover.

The USPS bans shipping children via parcel post .

The first dog racing track to use an imitation rabbit opens in Emeryville, California.

President Wilson conducts the Palmer Raids, arresting and/or deporting immigrants (particularly from Italy and Eastern Europe) with alleged anarchist leanings or ties to labor movements.

Even as some of the above feels eerily familiar (pandemics and deportations), Hartman leaves this world a titan of local radio and football coverage (among others), both of which grew from nothing right alongside him– or perhaps, with his help.

Few today's field could say the same.

RIP, Sid. Thanks for all the years and dedication.