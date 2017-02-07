10 ways to make the next Super Bowl halftime show Minnesota fabulous

As usual, the internet was quick on the draw, with reddit user najing_ftw asking in the Minnesota subreddit, “What would be the most Minnesotan halftime show for the next Super Bowl?”

The 10 best, ranked accordingly.

NFL, take note:

10. Kmo9e:

“A shot-for-shot remake of the 1992 halftime show. Get all the same people, build the same sets, costumes, everything identical. It would go from funny to not funny back to funny again so many times in that 15 minutes.”

9. Tigman83:

“Is Frankie Yankovic still alive? Because Frankie Yankovic and his yanks performing some of their polka classics while people dance in circles without smiling.”

8. Dawkinsisgod:

“A couple at a table eating hotdish in silence. Towards the middle of the meal the wife would say, "You sure have a lot to say tonight" and the husband would say "Yep." They would then finish their meal and go to bed.”

7. Birasmu:

“Have everyone bring a hot dish to the game and share them in the concourse at halftime.”

6. BrockPeuchk:

“Garrison Keillor coming out of retirement to read a football-themed news from Lake Wobegon.”

5. SchmidtytheKid:

“A Bask-Ice-Ketball game sponsored by a micro brewery, played by people who drive in the left lane.”

4. Freddybear72:

“A massive frozen over aquarium stocked with walleye. Ice fishing contest at halftime!”

3. ClonazepamAndCoffee:

“No one sets foot on the field because they are all waving the other people to go first.”

2. Trasoab:

“Bob Dylan covering Prince while standing on a stage that looks like tater tot hotdish.

Opens the show with a song, says "goodbye," and proceeds to play for 30 more minutes.”

1. Bigotis:

“A meat raffle.”