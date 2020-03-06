Here's a fun little number you can sing to the tune of the Maybelline jingle:

Maybe it's happenstance. Maybe it's climate chaaange!

But hey, that means this'll be a dreamy weekend for riding your bike or lounging by the lake. And it means that a bunch of cities you'd never expect are going to be colder than us here in the Bold North, especially on Sunday.

All temp data from weather dot com current as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

San Francisco, California

Saturday high: 54

Sunday high: 58

Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday high: 56

Sunday high: 60

Nashville, Tennessee

Saturday high: 55

Sunday high: 63

Charleston, South Carolina

Saturday high: 57

Sunday high: 60

Raleigh, North Carolina

Saturday high: 55

Sunday high: 61

Savannah, Georgia

Saturday high: 60

Sunday high: 62

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Saturday high: 58

Sunday high: 50

Louisville, Kentucky

Saturday high: 52

Sunday high: 64

Richmond, Virginia

Saturday high: 53

Sunday high: 62

Durham, North Carolina

Saturday high: 54

Sunday high: 61