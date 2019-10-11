10 things Donald Trump actually said at his batshit Minneapolis rally

This man is not well. Associated Press

1.) "'Oh, I love you so much. I love you, Peter.' 'I love you too, Lisa. Lisa, I love you. Lisa, Lisa, oh God, I love you, Lisa.'" 2.) "You understand. Well, if you didn’t understand, honestly, there’s no way anybody could win, because you’d believe them. If you believe them, there’s no way anybody could -- because it’s like 94 percent -- I can do the greatest things in history, and they’ll make them bad to very bad." 3.) "These people are crazy. They want to spend $99 trillion to redo buildings all over the United States. I said, 'What about China? What about Russia? What about India? What about all these other countries where that stuff is just flowing out?'" 4.) "It’s like Roger Penske when you watch him, who’s getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by the way, pretty soon. He won 18 Indy 500s, 18, Roger Penske. But it’s like the way they change those tires, takes four seconds to change the whole damn thing. I say, 'How the hell do they do it?' That’s the way these cops just reacted. That was a record. I think it was a -- I’ve had good service, but I’ve never had anything like that. I look up, the guy is already gone. Ah, we love you with the red shirts." 5.) "I got to tell you, isn’t it much better when I go off script? Isn’t it better? So much. It’s just -- hey folks, the greatest buyer of advertisements in the history of the world, Mike Lindell, My Pillow." 6.) "And I didn’t need Beyonce and Jay Z, and I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people. They’d get all these people." 7.) "He’s my little six foot six boy, Eric Trump. And the parents understand that, right? They may be big and strong and older. To a parent, a child is always their boy or always their little beautiful girl, and I know that’s probably politically incorrect. They’ll say, 'It was terrible what he said about women. Terrible.' But they’re our boy and they’re our girl, and it doesn’t matter how old we get and how old they get, is that a correct statement? And I’m also proud to endorse your next Republican Senator from Minnesota, a man that I’ve known, a man that is tough and smart, a man that’s running against somebody that’s never done a damn thing in the Senate, Mr. Jason Lewis." 8.) "So I’m watching Fox and Friends early in the morning, very early in the 6:00 slot, because I’m out of there pretty good, and I see a handsome young man named Bob Kroll, Cops For Trump." 9.) "I sign letters, 'Dear Mr. and Mrs. Smith from Arkansas. Dear Mr. and Mrs. Jones from Alabama. Dear Mr. and Mrs. Somebody from some great state, I’m sorry to inform you, your son has been killed in combat. I’m so sorry.' And every letter is individually done because sometimes the parents, they’re grieving, and they get together with other parents, and I don’t want to see that it’s, like, the same letter." 10.) "I said, 'What’s your problem?' 'Sir, my face was blown apart. My nose was absolutely just blown apart.' He said, 'Sir, it’s incredible.' And I looked at him, I said, 'That’s the most beautiful nose I’ve ever seen. What do you mean?' He said, 'A doctor worked on my face for 10 hours in the field. He said there were a thousand fragments.' Now I don’t know if that’s right, but well, a lot. He meant a lot. 'He said there were a thousand fragments. He rebuilt my nose with glue. He glued the bones together. He rebuilt my nose.' I say, 'You have the most beautiful nose I’ve ever seen,' and it’s true. And his father came over to me, he said, 'Sir' -- father was crying, he said, 'Sir, honestly, my son looks better now.' He said, 'My son did not have a good look. He knows. Now look at it, it’s beautiful, it’s beautiful.'