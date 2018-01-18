10 reasons Vikings fans should think twice about going to Philadelphia...
1.)
2.)
3.)
4.)
5.)
6.)
7.)
8.) When I lived in Philly during the '99-00 season, I would go to a neighborhood bar on South Street by my apartment to watch Vikings games. In Week 1, I asked the bartender if he could turn one of their dozen TVs to the Vikings game. He gruffly agreed to let me watch on the worst TV in the bar. I left a big tip, and came back the next week. And I got a slightly better TV. And left another big tip. By week 6, I had a prominent spot in the bar in front of one of the biggest/best TVs. But every week, some Eagles fan would drunkenly shout "Why the fuck is the Vikings game on the TV," and the bartender would have to explain that I was from Minneapolis and was a big fan. But that didn't stop the patrons from saying "Fuck the Viqueens" and "the Iggles" (that's how they pronounce Eagles) would kick the Vikings' ass." But they finished 5-11 that year, last place in their division, while the Vikes were going 10-6.
9.)
10.)
...and one reason they should go anyway.
1.)
The #MinneapolisMiracle was incredible.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 17, 2018
Your reactions? Priceless. #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/sydPiQUdLY
Comments
More from News
Sponsor Content