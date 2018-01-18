10 reasons Vikings fans should think twice about going to Philadelphia...

2.)

3.)

4.)

5.)

6.)

7.)

8.) When I lived in Philly during the '99-00 season, I would go to a neighborhood bar on South Street by my apartment to watch Vikings games. In Week 1, I asked the bartender if he could turn one of their dozen TVs to the Vikings game. He gruffly agreed to let me watch on the worst TV in the bar. I left a big tip, and came back the next week. And I got a slightly better TV. And left another big tip. By week 6, I had a prominent spot in the bar in front of one of the biggest/best TVs. But every week, some Eagles fan would drunkenly shout "Why the fuck is the Vikings game on the TV," and the bartender would have to explain that I was from Minneapolis and was a big fan. But that didn't stop the patrons from saying "Fuck the Viqueens" and "the Iggles" (that's how they pronounce Eagles) would kick the Vikings' ass." But they finished 5-11 that year, last place in their division, while the Vikes were going 10-6.

-- Erik Thompson

9.)

10.)

...and one reason they should go anyway.

1.)