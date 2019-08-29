Among the performers hitting the multiple venues of ZPC '19, which touts itself as "the world's first and largest festival of the crawling, partying dead": A Boogie wit da Hoodie, the 23-year-old Brox rapper whose Hoodie SZN album topped the Billboard charts in January; Borgore, the popular Israeli dubstep DJ/producer; Lil Tecca, the teen MC from New York City whose hit "Ran$om" just became the most-streamed song in the land. In total, the bill doesn't quite match the firepower and WTF nostalgia oddities of past years, but there's still plenty of solid party music for the undead masses (see complete lineup below).

Other ZPC activities will include a world's funniest zombie contest, a costume contest, scary-oke, a Ferris wheel, photo booths, food trucks, and a whole lotta DJs.

Tickets ($23-$120) are on sale now; VIP passes grant you access to see superstar producer ZEDD at the nearby Armory.

Back in 2014, ZPC set the Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Zombies with 15,458 participants. Last year, we captured this neat photo slideshow of the drunken horde.

Here's this year's full music lineup: