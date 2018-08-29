Headlining the October 13 bash in northeast Minneapolis: Alison Wonderland, the superstar DJ/producer/singer/cellist from Australia, and A$AP Ferg, the swaggering trap lord from New York City.

Also performing: DJ Diesel (aka NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal), Snow Tha Product, Twista, Cousin Stizz, IDK, Golf Clap, Codes, Robotaki, Viva Knivel, Impaler, Slamdunkapher (possible Shaq collab?), Niles Shepard, Jimmy2Times, Strangelove, Vaughn Solo, and Mr. Organik. At 7-foot-1, Shaq -- a historically underrated rapper -- will also make an especially terrific zombie.

As always, ZPC will attempt to break its 2014 Guinness World Record for "Largest Gathering of Zombies," plus offer brain-eating and costume contests, wrestling, carnival rides, and games.

Tickets ($28-$80) are on sale now. The gory hordes will stagger between three brewery venues: Able Seedhouse + Brewery, 612 Brew, and Bauhaus Brew Labs.