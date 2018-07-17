Zippo romance, serene seas, and road trip blues in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

We may use videos to enhance a feature or interview, but the only place videos receive full, unadulterated attention is usually right here in this Tuesday column. We rarely premiere standalone videos. We rarely do album announcements.

I’ve always felt that Local Frames fulfills an important niche in the local media landscape, and with the death of the video/track/album premiere, roundups like this become all the more important. No, you don’t get your own headline and feature for your premiere, there’s still a spotlight to share.

Jøur – “Black Hole” (PREMIERE)

Jøur inhabits the worlds of country-stomp rock and electronica equally, blending what was previously thought unblendable. “Black Hole,” the newest single off their upcoming debut, Chiaroscuro, is the perfect example of how this universe-melding alchemy can work, with Jøur singing a mechanical refrain that curses the love she’s doomed to live. Mariah Crabb Photography directs the simple-but-piercing video, wherein Jøur stares down a butane flame. Jøur plays the Lake Harriet bandshell July 19, and the full single will be available July 20.

Finding Novyon ft. Nick Travae – “Gun Control”

Minneapolis producer-at-large Angelo Bombay is sitting on a treasure trove of local tracks, and we’re finally getting a glimpse of his cache with the latest from Finding Novyon and South Minneapolis’s Nick Travae. The three Twin Cities expats (all now reside in Los Angeles) go hard as hell on the energetic team-up “Gun Control.” Matt Wales Media directs.

Bella Yaga – “Fishernets”

On August 3, Bella Yaga (which consists of Anna Johnson, Alia Jeraj, Alana Horton, Joni Griffith, and Peter Morrow) will release their debut Slipped from a Subtle Skin. The first single from at album is the chamber pop beauty “Fishernets.” Johnson created the song’s video, which blends together visual art with the band’s rootsy style, layering turquoise images as the myriad voices in the band combine in baroque harmonies. Slipped from a Subtle Skin will be celebrated on August 4 with a show at Open Eye Theatre.

Ice Palace – “Gift of Love”

October 12 seems like a long time away, but Minneapolis folk band Ice Palace are already laying the groundwork for the LP they’ll release on that date, How I Came to Win the War. The latest single from the upcoming album is “Gift of Love,” a throaty and sincere benediction. Captured in the form of an art school documentary, the song’s video for “Gift of Love” is just as earnest and unadorned as its vocals. Ice Palace singer Adam Sorensen shot the video footage over a year of living nomadically, surviving only off the love he shares with his family.

Sole2dotz – “NU-WU”

For his new single “NU-WU” rapper Sole2dotz and video director Eirik Bratli O’Keef took heavy influence from 1990s Wu-Tang. The song, which comes from August’s upcoming LP Misfit, opens with a greeting from the 37th chamber, and Sole2dotz proceeds to rap like Raekwon as he cruises around the shadows of the Twin Cities. The old school flavor is a refreshing listen in a sea of mumble rap and Auto-Tune as Sole2dotz adds a boom-bap edge to a rapidly homogenizing rap scene.