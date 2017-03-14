Do you find the above passage emotionally resonant? Of course you do; you clicked on this post, after all.

That means you're the target demo for Hanson's just-announced 25th anniversary tour, which is scheduled to hit First Avenue on October 10 in Minneapolis. It also means nostalgia on overdrive, because you bumped Hanson mega-hit "MMMBop" when it dropped 20 years ago (the band had formed five years earlier, hence the 25-year marker). It also means the pale specter of death is nipping at your millennial heels!

Tickets to see the brotherly pop-rockers turned extremely fatherly pop-rockers go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday. They're pricey at $40 a pop, but you're a 30-something marketer these days, and you deserve a night of reliving your '90s youth. After all, the eternal embrace of the crypt seems closer than ever, with news of this Hanson anniversary tour.

In other Hanson news:

Back in 2015, Minnesota's biggest recent Top 40 export, Owl City, enlisted the brothers Hanson for this BuzzFeed quiz set to song.

Back in 2009, this serious news man had the opportunity to grill brother Isaac. My dogged pursuit of the truth concluded with this hardball:

Minnesota Daily: Finally, the age-old question, between you and your brothers, which one is the cutest?

Isaac Hanson: [Laughs] Ya know, I have no idea. I suppose it depends on which fan you're talking to. I haven't really assessed that one. I could say something like me. I really don't know. You'll have to be the judge of that one.

Bro got all Sean Spicer on me! So, now, in the lord's year 2017, let's put this question (figuratively) to bed:

Which Hanson brother is totally the cutest? Isaac! Zac! Taylor! Why are you asking me this as the world burns? quotes to know

Here's the complete list of dates for the Middle of Everywhere Tour, named after the Oklahoma band's 1997 debut album, Middle of Nowhere.

6/1 Cologne, Germany - Gloria

6/2 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

6/3 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo

6/5 Paris, France - La Cigale

6/7 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

6/9 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6/10 London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

9/12 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9/13 Austin, TX – Emo’s East

9/15 New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

9/16 Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

9/17 Birmingham, AL - Iron City

9/19 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/20 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

9/22 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

9/23 Norfolk, VA - Norva

9/24 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

9/26 Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

9/27 Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

9/28 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

9/30 New York, NY - Playstation Theater

10/1 Boston, MA - House Of Blues

10/3 Montreal, QC CANADA - Corona

10/4 Toronto, ON CANADA - Danford Music Hall

10/6 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

10/7 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/8 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

10/10 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/11 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/12 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

10/14 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

10/17 Seattle, WA - The Neptune

10/18 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/19 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

10/21 Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

10/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

10/24 San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

10/25 Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

10/27 Houston, TX - House Of Blues

And, if you're still with us, here's "MMMBop":