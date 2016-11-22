You got what it takes to acquire Prince's on-the-market properties?

Below are four Chanhassen, Minnesota, properties that once belonged to departed Minnesota-born music deity Prince. They all recently hit the market, and two additional ones are expected to arrive soon.

“I call it the bonus factor of Prince. Some buyers aren’t going to care, but it certainly doesn’t hurt the properties that Prince owned them,” listing agent Steve Norton tells Realtor.com, neglecting to point out that some buyers simply won't have what it takes.

Why is the Prince estate's property portfolio so stacked? Take it away, Norton.

“[Prince] liked to take care of people. By all accounts, he was a generous, kind person who took care of people who were important to him.”

And we should take care of the matter at hand: You thinking you've got what it takes to acquire the Purple One's pads.

Let's find out.

9401 Kiowa Trl.

This to-be-built lakeside home -- 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 5,654 sq. ft. -- will be nestled on 1.5 acres of wooded land next to Lake Riley. View the listing, which includes more photos, here, though there's already a contingent offer.

What it takes: $1.7 million

9411 Kiowa Trl.

This to-be-built home -- 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,588 sq. ft -- will sit on 1.82 acres, complete with a babbling stream. View the listing, which includes more photos, here, though there's already a contingent offer.

What it takes: $925,000

2169 Red Fox Cir.

This to-be-built home -- 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 4,111 sq. ft. -- will feature custom kitchen cabnits. View the listing, which includes more photos, here.

What it takes: $599,999

8016 Dakota Ave.

This home -- 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,508 sq. ft. -- was built in 1969 and features two fireplaces plus a purple basement. View the listing, which includes more photos, here.

What it takes: $299,000

All photos courtesy of Norton Realty