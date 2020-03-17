The Stones’ No Filter tour, which was set for U.S. Bank Stadium on May 16, has been (not entirely unexpectedly) postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. No word yet on rescheduled dates.

According to a press release, the Rolling Stones (presumably speaking in unison) commented, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together—and we’ll see you very soon.”

Over the past week, an initial trickle of concert cancellations, from small clubs and arenas alike, became a deluge. And following yesterday’s state order to essentially close bars and restaurants to the public, live music has been effectively silenced for the time being.

Kenny Chesney, who was set to come to U.S. Bank Stadium on May 2, was among the first to postpone his tour. The stadium still has three concerts scheduled for the summer: Mötley Crüe on June 27, George Strait on August 22, and Rammstein on August 30.

And as we reported earlier, all tours that were coming to Target Center and Xcel Energy Center in March—and many booked for subsequent months—have also been postponed.

Much like your parents refusing to cancel that trip to Florida, however, the Eagles apparently still plan to come to St. Paul on April 3 and 4. Mom, dad, please: Be like the Rolling Stones, not like the Eagles.