Folks, it's official: Minnesota-launched singer/rapper/flutist Lizzo is a superstar. All that starpower was on display Sunday at St. Paul's Palace Theatre, as Lizzo treated her former neighbors to songs from "Cuz I Love You," her full-length major label debut. All photos by Tony Nelson.