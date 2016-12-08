Gov. Mark Dayton hath decreed that the 24-hour period will belong to Bob, our hometown music god from Hibbing. "Bob Dylan Day" coincides with the date Dylan will be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, an award he's totally not showing up to accept. A letdown for Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, to be sure, but a pretty on-brand move from our mercurial troubadour.

But back to the headline.

“Bob Dylan was a true son of the Iron Range in his independence, his talent, and his ability to triumph over adversity," Dayton said of the reasoning behind "Bob Dylan Day" in a press release Thursday. "He spoke to a generation of young Americans, myself included, who were engaged in an unending war in Vietnam, the fight for civil rights, and rapid changes in our society."

Dayton's been on a roll with these commemorative "Days," having recently ordered the creation of "Prince Day," "Adele Day," and "Beyoncé Day," the latter of which caused an internet commenter shit-storm.

But, again, back to the headline.

Y'all ready for "Bob Dylan Day"? We need to know.