Xcel Energy Center announces two big-time 2018 concerts
So, turns out the Minnesota Vikings won't be playing the Super Bowl at home in 2018. But Monday brings news of two visiting rock 'n' roll combinations, both of whom will rock St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center this year: Foo Fighters (October 18) and Hall & Oates (May 16).
Foo Fighters, those enduringly competent radio-rockers, will be touring in support of Concrete and Gold, which dropped last fall to solid reviews. Tickets ($49-$99) go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday via the venue box office and Ticketmaster. Wanna relive the 2015 Foo Fighters show at the X, the one where an injured Grohl played from atop a guitar throne? Click here, my friend!
Hall & Oates, those deliciously ear-wormy pop-rock icons, will be co-headlining with, ugh, Train. Tickets ($52.50-$129.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 29 via the venue box office and Live Nation. Here's a compelling quote from Daryl Hall, courtesy of this morning's press release:
"This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music. I love Train, and have a close relationship with [Train frontman] Pat Monahan, going back to our Live From Daryl's House show together."
Last May, Hall & Oates visited the X with objectively superior co-headliners Tears for Fears; click here to read our review. The last album of H&O originals came out way back in 2003, so expect 'em to stick to the plentiful hits.
Alright, let's go back to 1977, when a benevolent peanut farmer was president and H&O grooved the hell outta "Rich Girl."
