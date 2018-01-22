Foo Fighters, those enduringly competent radio-rockers, will be touring in support of Concrete and Gold, which dropped last fall to solid reviews. Tickets ($49-$99) go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday via the venue box office and Ticketmaster. Wanna relive the 2015 Foo Fighters show at the X, the one where an injured Grohl played from atop a guitar throne? Click here, my friend!

Hall & Oates, those deliciously ear-wormy pop-rock icons, will be co-headlining with, ugh, Train. Tickets ($52.50-$129.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 29 via the venue box office and Live Nation. Here's a compelling quote from Daryl Hall, courtesy of this morning's press release:

"This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music. I love Train, and have a close relationship with [Train frontman] Pat Monahan, going back to our Live From Daryl's House show together."

Last May, Hall & Oates visited the X with objectively superior co-headliners Tears for Fears; click here to read our review. The last album of H&O originals came out way back in 2003, so expect 'em to stick to the plentiful hits.

Alright, let's go back to 1977, when a benevolent peanut farmer was president and H&O grooved the hell outta "Rich Girl."