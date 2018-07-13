Would you stay in a Prince-themed hotel?

According to Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, all those possibilities are on the table. Nelson recently spoke extensively with Rolling Stone, defending the commercial decisions the late superstar’s estate has already made and discussing other plans in the works.

Nelson insists that the estate has generally acted in accord with Prince’s wishes. For instance, she says, he always intended for Paisley Park to become a museum. “A lot of what you see is the vision of what he wanted,” she told Rolling Stone.

Looking to the future, Nelson says “the estate is finalizing a deal with a ‘large retailer’ that will sell Prince clothing and merchandise,” according to Rolling Stone.

More enticingly, Nelson shared the estate’s plans for the unreleased music in Prince’s storied vault. She says the goal is to begin releasing a new collection of vault material each year, beginning in 2019.

And the Prince hotel? “He spoke about it to his assistant some years ago,” she says. “In the future it is something I’d like to investigate.”

But enough speculation. Let’s review what Prince goodies we know we’re getting for sure.

Sony Legacy is reissuing the material Prince released from the mid-90s forward, along with bonus tracks. And in 2021, the label have the rights to much of Prince’s earlier material, including classic albums like Dirty Mind and Sign o’ the Times.

A memoir, based on 50 pages of handwritten material Prince submitted to his publisher, Spiegel & Grau, which will possibly be released this fall.

“4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,” a Questlove-curated tour that will feature the Wolf Trap Orchestra performing Prince music.