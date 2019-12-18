With 'Strangers,' Little Fevers make post-zombie apocalypse music to connect the disconnected

“Everyone was in Ohio for a people-who-are-twins convention,” says Little Fevers singer/songwriter Lucy Michell with a laugh, sitting with her bandmate, bassist Eamonn McLain, in the living room of her family’s home in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood. “Everything was booked with ‘No Vacancy’ signs everywhere, so I walked up to a person at our show and said, ‘Do you guys have any spots where we could stay?’ She was like, ‘Um, no.’ So it was back in the van. And that’s the way we used to do it with [their previous band] the Velvet Lapelles. We’d end up in the weirdest places. I think I slept in a dog bed one time.”

The after-show scene in Chicago was reminiscent of so many that happen regularly in music clubs, and that fleeting but as-good-as-it-gets camaraderie is a big reason why people are drawn to music, and the road. Anyone who has played or sung or written music, or has been part of a particularly transcendental live music audience, knows what a multi-dimensional human experience that is. Communion is created, the flesh and blood and spirit feel enriched, and an all-togetherness is achieved in a way that never otherwise occurs. But when the last note drops, it can be confusing coming down to earth, and a shock to be back in the grip of the mundane weirdness of life lived on phones.

So it’s no wonder then that Michell—a gifted visual artist who recently collaborated with Chan Poling on his first children’s book, Jack & the Ghost—had some modern angst in her subconscious as she started writing the songs for what would become Little Fevers’ new album, Strangers, which plays in part like an artful reaction to our disconnection due to so much connection via screens. Hello, stranger.

“It’s funny, because we didn’t name the album until we had to get it printed, and I was going through the songs and going, ‘What are all these songs about?’” says Michell. “And it kind of dawned on me: ‘Oh, this is a total observation of people I don’t know.’ So Strangers is sort of a take on strangers.

“It’s sort of observing my world in a way I kind of haven’t before. Like, we moved into this house about a year and a half ago, and I feel like I observe a lot of people in my neighborhood and I always wonder, ‘What do these people all do during the day?’ It’s this imagined life of these people I don’t know, and most of the album is based on those observations. It’s also about social media and all that, but that part I don’t love. I would much rather not know anything about people and think about them in a different way; in a way that I think, as opposed to actually knowing, which isn’t as fun.”

Little Fevers Zoe Prinds-Flash

Songs like “Clear Night,” “Cars,” “All Alone,” and “Stranger Romance” brim with catchy hooks, soulful vocals, and noise-rock guitar that wouldn’t sound out of place on a 4AD, Bar/None, or Coyote Records compilation. Highlights include the wondering, wandering anthem “Daytime People” and the artist’s/lover’s lament “Hunter,” while much of the rest harkens to a time when people and life were more mysterious.

“Now you know everything about everyone,” says Michell. “I don’t want to know everything you did today. I want to imagine it. I want to imagine that you live in a big, beautiful place and it’s full of art, but really it’s not like that. ‘All Alone’ is sort of my take on.... We play this upbeat music, and no one would dance, or move, or even act like they were interested at all. Which is very disheartening as a musician and performer, so I sort of wrote that song as kind of like a ‘fuck you!’ Like, come on! This is supposed to be fun. We’re moving, we’re having a good time, and look at you, you’re just sitting on your phone. You’re not even looking up or even interacting with the people around you. So it’s kind of an observation of a general public that we’ve experienced. It’s not one person, but it’s almost like a zombie movement.”

Lucky for careful listeners, Michell’s warm and whimsical voice is an inviting campfire to gather around, which makes the band and Strangers soar.

“What’s cool is that we look at each other, and interact with each other, which is not something that we do all day. It’s like a breath of fresh air, to do it,” says Michell. “When I play with Eammon and [drummer] Geoff [Freeman] and [guitarist] Paul [Puleo], especially because we don’t get a ton of time to play together, when we do, everything clicks and you feel so good and it’s just fun to play music with each other. There’s just something to be said about really taking the time with your friends to work through these songs, songs that you really care about and spend time on.

“These songs feel really special, and it feels really special to have a crew of people that you feel so connected to, where you make eye contact and you work together, and on stage it’s a feeling that’s like no other. I crave that, and I need it. We have to do it. It sounds crazy, but we need to do it.