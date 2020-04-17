With Record Store Day postponed, local shops are getting creative

That annual event has been postponed from April 18 to June 20, another effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But like the rest of us, record stores are learning to adapt to these retail-unfriendly times. They’re offering expanded online sales, “virtual browsing” where someone will flip through the racks with you, specially curated care packages, and online auctions.

There’s even a new limited edition Trampled by Turtles EP, Sigourney Fever, available only through Down in the Valley and Electric Fetus as of today.

So in honor of what would’ve been Record Story Day, here’s what’s up at your local record store. See you all in June, we hope.

Agharta

Shop at their website, eBay store, Facebook page or Discogs page. Shipping is free, with no minimum purchase required.

Barely Brothers

“I will be here 10-6 weekdays," co-owner Mike Elias writes on Facebook. "The door will be locked. I'll be inside doing inventory and alphabetizing. I'll gladly take phone orders or set up private times for buys. Heck, I'll deliver records to your home within a certain radius. US mail is an option too as is curbside pick-up. I'd even walk your dog and go to the grocery store for you if you need help. I'm not babysitting or doing your yard work though.” You can also keep tabs on Barely Brothers via their internet radio station.

Dead Media

The shop’s new “virtual store hours” are 2-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, during which they’ll got through the racks with you via video chat. They’re also selling records online at Discogs and will ship via media mail (which, as a reminder, is something we only have because of the U.S. Postal Service, which should be immediately and fully funded).

Down in the Valley

In addition to that Trampled by Turtles EPI mentioned above and regular online orders, they’re also offering three kinds of “care box” filled with Funko items, comics, incense, and other goodies.

Eclipse

Closed through May 13.

Electric Fetus

In addition to the Trampled by Turtles EPI mentioned above, they’re open online, offering free shipping via media mail for orders over $35. And on April 18-19, you can stream the documentary Vinl Nation through the Fetus website for $10.

Extreme Noise

They’d originally planned to reopen on Wednesday, Apr. 1, the store’s 26th anniversary, saying “We will celebrate with markdowns and a sale upon our return if things calm down by then.” Things have obviously not yet calmed down—no word yet on when the event will be rescheduled.

Fifth Element

Closed permanently on April 1. Rhymesayers merch and music is available at the label website now.

Hymie's

From the store’s website: “We will browse for you! While we are closed, [owner] Adam [Taylor] would be delighted to see if he can find that special title for you and ship it to your home.” Hymie’s is also in the process of developing an online storefront.

Know Name Records

Closed through May 13.

Mill City Sound

They’ve launched a new online store, with this Twitter caveat: “It is nowhere near complete and we still have around 5000 + titles to add but WTF we had to start somewhere.”

Rock Paper Scissors

The store, which has just relocated, is delaying its grand reopening. Records can be bought from its Discogs account. Curbside pickup by arrangement.

Roadrunner Records

Calls and emails “with any wants and needs” invited at 612-822-0613 and [email protected]. “I'll be here most days, getting ready for our move this spring/summer but also shipping LPs and gift certificates and pricing incoming used,” says owner John Beggs on Facebook.

SolSta

Open online. Free shipping for orders of $125 or more.

Ultimate Collectibles

The Hopkins store is holding another live auction at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, and you can sign up here. You can buy up to fouralbums for one price, and shipping is $5. If you miss this event, they’re planning more for the future, and you can shop through eBay here.