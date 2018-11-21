Winter Music Guide 2018: The 4 best concerts of the season

Thom Yorke

Northrop Auditorium

Will Radiohead ever perform in the Twin Cities again? It’s been 21 years since the dystopian British art-rockers (is there are any other kind of British art-rocker?) unfurled their intricate guitar epics in these parts, and it could be 21 more until they return again. But fans will at least get the opportunity to see the band’s frontman, Thom Yorke, perform in the intimate confines of the Northrop Auditorium. Yorke hasn’t released a proper solo album since Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes in 2014, but he’s been busy with soundtrack work. He scored two short films for the fashion house Rag & Bone early this year, and, more significantly, completed his first full film soundtrack, a sprawling 25-track affair, for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria. This tour will be a collaborative venture with longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. Together, they’ll perform cuts from Yorke’s solo discography, including The Eraser (2006), as well as music from Atoms For Peace’s Amok (2013). With Oliver Coates. 8 p.m. $33-$58. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. December 6 —Keith Harris

Travis Scott

Target Center

Though he remains one of the most divisive rap stars to come along in the past half-decade, Travis Scott converted more doubters than ever before when he released the most futuristic and progressive major-label rap album of 2018, Astroworld. After the Houston native’s disappointing joint project with Migos’ Quavo last winter, Astroworld more than exceeded expectations. It’s a massive blockbuster of an album full of flexes—from the Drake and Weeknd features to Stevie Wonder showing up to play harmonica on “Stop Trying to Be God”—and its audacity results in thrilling highs worthy of the album title (named for the shuttered Houston Six Flags), most notably the beat-switching, Drake-assisted hit “Sicko Mode.” And with a trio of rising stars slated to open for Travis at Target Center—boisterous Harlem native Sheck Wes, Young Thug disciple Gunna, and Ohio emo-rapper Trippie Redd—this is easily the must-see arena rap show of the season. 7:30 p.m. $29.95-$89.95. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-1300. December 8 —Michael Madden



Noname

First Avenue

There are a few unorthodox things about Noname’s rise in the rap world. The Chicago native was a dedicated spoken-word poet before she ever started rapping, none of her songs could be unironically described as a “banger,” and she doesn’t shoot music videos or post much on Instagram. She’s even been called the “anti-Cardi B.” But with her refreshing style and careful quality control, she’s reached a new height in her career with her debut album, Room 25, her first project since the 2016 mixtape Telefone. Rapping over softly pattering beats, Noname (fka Noname Gyps) is a supreme lyricist, unspooling memorable line after memorable line, sometimes about race in America: “Maybe I’m an insomni-black/Bad sleep triggered by bad government,” she raps on “Blaxploitation.” All in all, it’s been an unconventional path for the 26-year-old, but her arrival as a voice-of-a-generation talent is solidified. With Elton. 18+. 8 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. January 25 —Michael Madden



Elton John

Target Center

The bitch is back, for just this one last time—Elton John is the latest aging classic rocker to say goodbye to the road. His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in September, will be his last (though he says he’ll continue to record), and it passes through Target Center in February. Elton’s setlists for this tour have been as crammed full of fan favorites as you’d expect—the guy has more than 50 Top 40 hits, after all. And to show how durable those tunes are, he was the subject of two tribute albums in 2018: Revamp and Restoration. (The latter, in which assorted Nashville stars pay tribute, easily trounces the former, where pop stars take the reins. You really need to hear Lee Ann Womack handle “Honky Cat.” You really don’t need to hear Ed Sheeran take on “Candle in the Wind.”) Oh, and if you’ve got a couple extra bucks left over after you shell out for tickets, John’s longtime songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, has been auctioning off his original handwritten lyrics to many of the pair’s hit songs. 8 p.m. $59.50-$249.50. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-0900. February 21 & 22 —Keith Harris