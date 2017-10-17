William Within say goodbye to the Twin Cities in this week's Top 5 MN music videos

Something about the macabre fall festival unlocks the makeup artist, set designer, and thespian in everyone, and it’s a ripe source of inspiration for musicians as well. As such, I have a charge for the Minneapolis/St. Paul music community: Let’s paint the next two editions of Local Frames black and orange.

Send me all your goofy, scary, bloody, and/or schlocky music videos, and I’ll gleefully feature them. The Halloweenier the better. Give me your guitar-shredding werewolves. Your rapping jack o'lanterns. Your witches riding cellos through graveyards. Whatever it is, I want it. Send links to the email at the bottom of this post.

William Within -- “Amuse Me”

Minneapolis psych-rock band William Within is finished. The six-year scene vets have decided to pack it in, and they’re punctuating their goodbye with a beautifully choreographed video for their song “Amuse Me.”

Local dance trio Kelvin Wailey take the focus of Jake Nokovic’s video, spinning blithely through a vintage room. The colors in the video are muted and autumnal, but the movements of both the dancers and Nokovic’s film make everything feel alive. It’s an elegiac final note for the boundary-pushing six-piece, but Alex Simpson, Tom Steffes, Derek Rohlf, Mark Engelmann, Mitch Schumer, and Toby Ramaswamy won’t likely be disappearing forever.

Candace -- “Greys”

Remember the dreamy Minneapolis country band Is/Is? As you may recall, they moved to Portland and cleared up any confusion with the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham by changing their name to the equally SEO-averse Candace. And now they’re back with a new video for their single “Greys.”

Candace released the single on a seven-inch last night with a show at their hometown Turf Club, but if you didn’t get a taste live, the video for “Greys” provides enough atmosphere for any room it’s played in. Directed by Sarah Kue with effects by Lauren Rodriguez, the video is a dizzying visual non sequitur. The blurred and often corrupt visuals offer nothing but disorientation.

Oso Vicious -- “Zone”

Twin Cities rapper and Breathe Eazy Mafia representative Oso Vicious is looking to make a name for himself in the ever-crowding local rap scene, and his introduction is the vibey as hell “Zone.” On this fluid track, the young MC, deeply wedged in the cut, spouts his mission statement one laid back bar at a time.

Endlessvisiion handles director duties on “Zone,” taking to the streets of downtown St. Paul and St. Anthony Falls to embed Vicious into the local scenery. The rapper’s steely delivery is enough to establish him as a dude worth paying attention to, but the video for “Zone” only drives that home.

Orchid Eaton -- “1:37”

The brainchild of Matt Leavitt, Orchid Eaton is a far-flung pop project that was recorded in clandestine late nights. The songs appeared like Kerouac poems, springing spontaneously from the loneliness of the dark. “1:37” is more than likely named for the moment the song came into being, and Jason P. Schumacher does right by the basement aesthetic, showing Orchid Eaton in drab surroundings searching for meaning.

“I recorded these basement pop songs by myself during work days and late nights when my daughter was sleeping,” Leavitt says. “No click track or punch-ins were used in the making of this record. You’ll be guaranteed to hear the creak, shuffle, slide, and warp.”

Kashy ft. Dakotah Faye -- “Grave”

We don’t feature many North Dakota artists here, but Kashy has made enough of an impression on the Twin Cities that the Roughrider State native deserves mention here among the locals. “Grave” is Kashy’s first go at shooting and editing his own videos, and the steezy rapper reaches deep into his anime background for inspiration.

Rapping out of a Pokemon card, Kashy and longtime collaborator Dakotah Faye cut a mean party anthem. “Grave” might seem like a fun mumblerap track, but the For The Soul cut leaves a heady hangover. As the final chorus fades to silence, Kashy takes to the mic acapella to run down what happens after the hype from the night before wears off.

