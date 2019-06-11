On Tuesday, a fun-as-hell answer emerged: Chug beer, soak up rays alongside Lake Superior, and rock out to underground hip-hop greats Atmosphere, indie-rock institution Low, rap supergroup Doomtree, and other Minnesota music faves at the Wild Waters Music Festival. Organized by Save the Boundary Waters, the first-ever fest will go down August 16 at Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park. A portion of ticket costs -- $33 each, on sale here beginning Friday at noon -- will benefit preservation group Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness, which fights to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from adjacent mining.

The complete Wild Waters bill includes Atmosphere, Low, Doomtree, Cloud Cult, Jeremy Messersmith, deM atlaS, War Bonnet, the Lioness, and DJ Keezy. Duluth restaurants will deploy food trucks; local breweries will provide the suds.

"Doomtree is really excited to be a part of the first-ever Wild Waters Music Fest and stand side-by-side with so many awesome musicians, activists, and the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters. This show is going to rule,” Doomtree's Lazerbeak says via a press release.

"The Boundary Waters is a sacred place to our ancestors who lived there thousands of years ago," say the members of War Bonnet, a Native American rock band from Nett Lake, Minnesota. "It now lies within our Treaty Territory where we are entitled to hunt, fish, and gather. War Bonnet is proud to make a stand in helping protect the Boundary Waters."

Adds Doomtree's P.O.S: "I’ve never had my mind blown like my first trip to the Boundary Waters. It’s so easy to forget about how wild and beautiful and open the wilderness can be. It’s even easier to forget how wild and open it can make you feel."

Amen P.O.S, the BWCA truly is: