Why am I the only weirdo in our office obsessed with these messed up remixes?

So last week, when I learned of the existence of the self-explanatory and strangely engrossing YouTube playlist “Songs but every other beat is missing” (h/t Marc Masters!), I “reached out” (as they say) to my City Pages co-workers to let them know about it. I even “circled back” (as they also say) to see if they enjoyed it.

I do not think they enjoyed it.

But maybe you will? At the risk of stating the obvious, these remixes remove every other beat from songs that are familiar enough to remain recognizable in their weird new permutations. The effect is sort of like a skipping CD, but with a regularity that gives the remixed track its own weird sonic logic.

Listen to how frisky “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sounds:



Ginuwine’s “Pony” is now the sound of two robots repeatedly failing to discover that it’s impossible for them to have sex:



This technique accentuates the murderous nursery rhyme feel of MIA’s “Paper Planes”:



Here’s the version of “Born in USA” Bruce Springsteen should have let Reagan use for the 1984 presidential campaign:



And finally, Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” now even creepier:



OK, I’ll stop embedding videos now. You get the idea. But I do want to stress the point that this guy Adam Emond has gone and mangled everything from the Fox Sports theme to that Toto song all you children can’t get enough of. There's something for everyone here. Or maybe there's something for no one? Who can say? Who can honestly say?