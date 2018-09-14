comScore
Who should play Prince in the Prince biopic? [POLL]

Friday, September 14, 2018 by Jay Boller in Music
Prince, seen here in 1993, possibly wondering who'll play him many years later in a Prince biopic.

Prince, seen here in 1993, possibly wondering who'll play him many years later in a Prince biopic. Terry Gydesen/Weisman Art Museum

Celebrities never die. 

Sure, that's because of the timeless, transcendent power of their work, etc., etc., etc. But, mostly, it's due to moviegoers' insatiable appetite for biopics, especially the ones that exalt musical titans like Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Meat Loaf.

Prince, our state's dearly departed sex-pop dynamo, seemed next in line for cinematic immortalization. Earlier this week, online rumors swirled that megastar Bruno Mars was slated to portray the Purple One in an upcoming Netflix biopic, but those hopes were quickly dashed. In fact, Netflix isn't even developing a Prince biopic, according to Bruno's reps. 

Rats!  

But will that stark reality stop us from creating a super fun, widely speculative poll? It will not. Below, you'll find all the CP-sourced candidates for the lead in Prince's biopic, which, if Hollywood marketplace realities have taught us anything, will exist someday. 

As several Twitter users pointed out, Janelle Monae -- the dynamic singer, actress, Prince collaborator, and surprise Minnesotan -- makes a whole lotta sense. Others on this list make... less sense.

Alright! Go and vote -- it's what Prince would have wanted. 

Who should play Prince in the Prince biopic?
Janelle Monae
Fancy Ray
Bruno Mars
Lizzo
Colin Kaepernick
A sentient piece of glitter
Andre 3000
Andre Simone
Tom Cruise
Dave Chappelle
Scott Seekins
Jaden and Will Smith in a split role
Hologram Prince
Jakob and Bob Dylan in a split role
Sidney Poitier
Zoe and Lenny Kravitz in a split role
Aaron Paul
Dennis Rodman
Ice-T
Jacob Frey
Jaleel White
Justin Timberlake
Jon Bream
Cardi B
Velveteen Dream
Nicolas Cage
Mark Wahlberg
Tyka Nelson
Terry Crews
 
 
 
 
 
 
