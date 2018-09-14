Who should play Prince in the Prince biopic? [POLL]

Sure, that's because of the timeless, transcendent power of their work, etc., etc., etc. But, mostly, it's due to moviegoers' insatiable appetite for biopics, especially the ones that exalt musical titans like Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Meat Loaf.

Prince, our state's dearly departed sex-pop dynamo, seemed next in line for cinematic immortalization. Earlier this week, online rumors swirled that megastar Bruno Mars was slated to portray the Purple One in an upcoming Netflix biopic, but those hopes were quickly dashed. In fact, Netflix isn't even developing a Prince biopic, according to Bruno's reps.

Rats!

But will that stark reality stop us from creating a super fun, widely speculative poll? It will not. Below, you'll find all the CP-sourced candidates for the lead in Prince's biopic, which, if Hollywood marketplace realities have taught us anything, will exist someday.

As several Twitter users pointed out, Janelle Monae -- the dynamic singer, actress, Prince collaborator, and surprise Minnesotan -- makes a whole lotta sense. Others on this list make... less sense.

Alright! Go and vote -- it's what Prince would have wanted.