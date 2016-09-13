Who do you wanna see play the Prince tribute concert at U.S. Bank Stadium? [POLL]
If we're to believe our tote-bag-lovin' brothers and sisters over at 89.3 the Current, the stadium-sized Oct. 13 Prince tribute lineup for U.S. Bank Stadium could be revealed this week.
This much we know: Names like Morris Day and the Time, the Revolution, New Power Generation, and Sheila E. were leaked earlier this month, though the latter collaborator is not confirming anything
But additional star power will be needed to get 52,000 butts inside the $1.1 billion People's Stadium. Using the powers of baseless speculation, we're asking you, devoted City Pages reader, to take wild stabs at forming your own dream lineup to honor the Purple One. You can vote for multiple artists; results are legally binding*.
*Results mean nothing; City Pages has no power
