Who do you wanna see play the Prince tribute concert at U.S. Bank Stadium? [POLL]

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 by Jay Boller in Music
Prince performing in 1990 (Photo by David Brewster/Star Tribune)

If we're to believe our tote-bag-lovin' brothers and sisters over at 89.3 the Current, the stadium-sized Oct. 13 Prince tribute lineup for U.S. Bank Stadium could be revealed this week

This much we know: Names like Morris Day and the Time, the Revolution, New Power Generation, and Sheila E. were leaked earlier this month, though the latter collaborator is not confirming anything

But additional star power will be needed to get 52,000 butts inside the $1.1 billion People's Stadium. Using the powers of baseless speculation, we're asking you, devoted City Pages reader, to take wild stabs at forming your own dream lineup to honor the Purple One. You can vote for multiple artists; results are legally binding*. 

Who do you want to see honor Prince at U.S. Bank Stadium?
3RDEYEGIRL
Sia (plays Oct. 13 at Target Center)
Stevie Wonder
The Roots
iLoveMakonnen (plays Oct. 15 at Zombie Pub Crawl)
Janelle Monáe
Erykah Badu
Kanye West (plays Oct. 10 at Xcel)
Madonna
Mavis Staples
André Cymone
Jennifer Hudson
KING (play Oct. 10 at Dakota)
Patrice Rushen
Miguel
Susan Moonsie
Nick Lowe (plays Oct. 11 at Dakota)
Stevie Nicks
Chaka Khan
Bob Dylan
Caroline Smith (plays Oct. 8 at O'Shaughnessy)
Sheena Easton
Rumer Willis (plays Oct. 14 at Dakota)
Lenny Kravitz
Lindsey Stirling (plays Oct. 12 at Northrop)
Sinéad O’Connor
of Montreal (play Oct. 15 at the Cedar)
Lianne La Havas
Frank Ocean
Phantogram (play Oct. 16 at First Ave)
Coldplay
Chase & Ovation
Maxwell
Carrie Underwood (plays Oct. 17 at Xcel)
Aretha Franklin
Cyndi Lauper
Beyoncé
Other
Please Specify:
*Results mean nothing; City Pages has no power

