Where to see live music on New Year's Eve (and every other night this week)

Monday 12.30



Snowta @ Armory

To end 2019 on a triumphant note, the Snowta New Year’s Eve EDM festival presents a two-night panoply of dubsteppers, house DJs, and other devisers of loud, climactic drops--music designed to make large masses of people jump up and down, pump their fists, and shout affirmations. Zed’s Dead headline on the 30th, Ganja White Night on the 31st. 18+. 6 p.m. $89/$180. 500 S 6th St. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Give Get Sistet @ Icehouse

The finale of Mankwe Ndosi’s five Great Black Music Mondays at Icehouse in December is probably the most conventional, with an a cappella sextet perhaps best described as a more heavily improvisational Sweet Honey in the Rock. There will be seasonings of original compositions and songs from the African-American gospel canon, but the meat of the matter remains forming sounds, and unique harmonies, on the spot, by six women who in some cases have been singing together for as long as nine years. 8 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here—Britt Robson

Tuesday 12.31

Resolution 2020 @ Parkway Theater

Whether you don’t drink, don’t feel like drinking, or just don’t want to be around drunks, the Parkway has a spiffy sober alternative to your typical raucous year-end rite, featuring two great local singer-songwriters. Haley headlines with full-band support, promising a setlist that draws from “across her catalog,” while Lydia Liza will likely focus on her terrific new album, Of Unsound Mind. Local comic Moe Yaqub opens. All ages. 8 p.m. $45/$55/$75. 4818 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Shredders @ Turf Club

Shredders are just over half of the Doomtree collective—P.OS, Sims, Lazerbeak, and Paper Tiger—and with Great Hits, this year’s follow-up to their 2017 debut, Dangerous Jumps, they really cohered as a unit all their own. With two more great local acts—the Bad Man and Lunch Duchess—filling out the bill, this will be the ideal way get out of the house on New Year’s Eve without making a fancy fuss about the whole calendar-flipping thing. 21+. 8 p.m. $30/$35. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris



Cheap Trick @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

In the late ‘70s, Cheap Trick fashioned a condensation of the previous decade’s hard-rock conventions that was dependent on punk’s streamlined rawness. Their neatly distorted guitar riffs and whinily catchy tunes exemplify power pop’s geeky, male-bonded enthusiasm. They’ve been regularly touring for twice as long as Weezer has been imitating them. 16+. 10:30 p.m. $59+. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Central Standard Time @ Black Dog

If the music trumps pageantry and ceremony in your New Year’s Eve plans, veteran booker and trumpeter Steve Kenny has assembled a sterling quintet that includes young lions home for the holidays like bassist Charlie Lincoln and pianist Will Kjeer, drummer-composer Pete James Johnson, and veteran big band saxophonist Dave Brattain joining him on the front line. All for a mere five bucks. 9:30 p.m. $5. 308 East Prince St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 1.1

Chris Speed Trio @ Crooners Supper Club

These relatively frequent visits by saxophonist Chris Speed to the Dunsmore Room at Crooners have become increasingly anticipated over the past few years because of the mixture of classic “inside” jazz with edgy but not ostentatious moves out on to the improvisational wire are performed with uncommon depth and sensitivity. Speed usually brings out the best in drummer Dave King, and bassist Chris Tordini is a subtle powerhouse. A marvelous way to embark upon a new year. $20-$25 at6p.m. $15-$20 at 8:30 p.m. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 1.2

