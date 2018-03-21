Read through this list and see if you can spot the similarity: The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, the National, Vampire Weekend, Odesza, Logic, Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal, the Man, and Tyler, the Creator.

If you noticed that these were all dudes, you’re slightly more attentive than whoever’s booking Lollapalooza these days.

By some strange coincidence that we surely couldn’t call “institutional sexism,” the first three lines of the Chicago-based music festival’s bill is a men-only affair. You’ve got to read down to the fourth line, to get past the gender bar and find Churches (fronted by Lauren Mayberry), St. Vincent, and Dua Lipa.

The gender imbalance at festivals has drawn increased attention in recent years, with a few (too few) male voices finally joining the female journalists and female artists who’ve been railing against the bias for years. This February, 45 music festivals pledged to reach a 50/50 balance by 2022. (How could it possibly happen any sooner, right?) Lollapalooza was not among the festivals involved.

Anyway, it’d be nice to hear what the Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, the National, Vampire Weekend, Odesza, Logic, Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal, the Man, or Tyler, the Creator have to say about the matter.

Lollapalooza will be held from August 2-5 at Grant Park in Chicago. Four-day general admission tickets run $335 plus fees and taxes and are on sale now. Here's the full lineup.