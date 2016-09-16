Where the hell is Lizzo's 'Phone'? Find out in the new single from her major-label debut!

Answers at least some of those questions are answer on "Phone," the banging new single off Lizzo's just-announced major-label debut -- the Coconut Oil EP, which will arrive Oct. 7 via Atlantic Records.

Over thumping, minimalist bass, we hear the Minnesota-launched hip-hop star urgently rapping about the tOtEz #relatable millennial conundrum: losing one's phone! Throw in a sexy chorus, and by God we've got ourselves a nice little single. But don't take our word for it:

The six-track Coconut Oil EP will also feature Lizzo's biggest single, last spring's "Good As Hell" from the Barbershop 3 soundtrack. The real-life Melissa Jefferson -- who recently relocated to L.A., as stars are wont to do -- caught the attention of Atlantic with last year's self-released Big Grrrl Small World album.

Lizzo's warpath to mainstream domination continued this week with the debut of her MTV show, Wonderland; she hosted the network's Video Music Awards pre-show earlier this month. Now that she's found her phone, we're guessing she'll be fielding plenty more big-time offers.

In other Lizzo-related news, her DJ/bestie, Sophia Eris, drops her debut album Friday night (i.e. tonight) at Icehouse. Check out our recent profile.