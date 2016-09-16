Where the hell is Lizzo's 'Phone'? Find out in the new single from her major-label debut!
Where is Lizzo's phone? How's she supposed to get home? What, exactly, are Louboutins for?
Answers at least some of those questions are answer on "Phone," the banging new single off Lizzo's just-announced major-label debut -- the Coconut Oil EP, which will arrive Oct. 7 via Atlantic Records.
Over thumping, minimalist bass, we hear the Minnesota-launched hip-hop star urgently rapping about the tOtEz #relatable millennial conundrum: losing one's phone! Throw in a sexy chorus, and by God we've got ourselves a nice little single. But don't take our word for it:
The six-track Coconut Oil EP will also feature Lizzo's biggest single, last spring's "Good As Hell" from the Barbershop 3 soundtrack. The real-life Melissa Jefferson -- who recently relocated to L.A., as stars are wont to do -- caught the attention of Atlantic with last year's self-released Big Grrrl Small World album.
Lizzo's warpath to mainstream domination continued this week with the debut of her MTV show, Wonderland; she hosted the network's Video Music Awards pre-show earlier this month. Now that she's found her phone, we're guessing she'll be fielding plenty more big-time offers.
In other Lizzo-related news, her DJ/bestie, Sophia Eris, drops her debut album Friday night (i.e. tonight) at Icehouse. Check out our recent profile.
