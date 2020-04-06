What's the best concert you ever saw? We asked. You answered.

Last week, CP staffers shared some of our favorite live music experiences, and we asked you to offer some of yours as well. It didn’t take much prompting—we got a lot of responses in the comments and on Facebook.

We've collected as many as we could below. You can now refer to each of these people as a “City Pages contributor.” Try to be nice about it, OK?

I used to love going to see Soul Asylum, The Replacements, & I loved it when Ben Folds Five played at 7th St Entry.—Shannon Larson

I've seen many great concerts, in a variety of genres, but I'd have to say my favorite was Dessa with the MN Orchestra, especially the first one. The combination was magical.—Erik Jodock

Metallica at Met Center in '89. Lee Scratch Perry at First Ave, late '90s. RATM at First Ave, early '90s. Spider John at various dives around town, always amazing. Bob Dylan at the Saints' field '05.—Chrisgo Johnson

Prince 7/7/07! I saw the show at Macy’s and the Target Center. I still have my bottle of 3121 perfume we each received.—Kellie Fournier

Jeremy Messersmith benefit concert for Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery in 2012. 1500 people enjoying an outdoor concert on a beautiful autumn afternoon.—Sue Hunter Weir

Most unrememberable concert: Grateful Dead, Des Moines Fair Ground, 1973 (the historic “rainbow show”—Clyde Boysen

Hard to pick one. Every time I think of one, another one comes to mind. One that really stands out was Jeff Healey at the Guthrie when he was touring his "See The Light" album. Unbelievable show!—Brian Goettelman

Harry Connick Jr. twice at small theaters, Paul McCartney at the X. Opposite extremes of the spectrum.—CathieDoug Buntjer

Grateful Dead 50th anniversary with Trey Anastasio and Bruce Hornsby. Soldier Field, Chicago July 5, 2015.—Casey Dorr

Nine Inch Nails, the Dear Hunter, Slipknot.—Brandon Oss

Pink Floyd tour 88 & 94. Jimmy Page outrider tour 88 and my very first concert Ted Nugent in 79!—Nigel Wilson

Any time the Tragically Hip played the Mainroom! Best!—Danielle Reinstein

Guns N’ Roses at US Bank. Exceeded my expectations tenfold.—Jason Osborne

July 19, 1969 - Kenetic Playground in Chicago. Band 1: The Litter. Band 2: Savoy Brown. Band 3: Jethro Tull. Band 4: Led Zeppelin. Being stoned added to the experience. That was a story in and of itself cuz I was approaching my 18th birthday. It was a weekend to remember for I went to see Jefferson Airplane the next night. WOW!—Don Doerr

When Metallica replaced Green Day at Voodoo Fest. Was in a mosh pit with Batman, the Hulk, the Teletubbies, and the motherfuckin’ Pope!—Sam U Ungemach

David Gilmour, Brighton Centre, 3 years ago, then all the way back to Bruce Springsteen, Born in the USA tour at Wembley Stadium, can’t remember the year, and lucky to see U2 on many occasions and always great shows.—Steven Bly

Audioslave at First Avenue, 11/2003. Second show of debut album tour. So many too at First Avenue! Morphine, Wallflowers, Burning Spear, Love & Rockets, Jack Johnson.—Mike Morley

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion! Every time! Everywhere! The Hives @ First Ave.—Joseph Ward

America Coming Together 2004 at the X - Bright Eyes, REM, Neil Young, John Fogerty with Springsteen and the E Street Band with various sit-ins and collaborations.—Cray McCally

All Lollapalooza concerts at Harriet Island in the 1990s. Prince Lovesexy tour at the Met Center.—Richard Garfield

Metallica opening for Ozzy at the 4,000-seat Johnstown, Pa. War Memorial. April 1986. Guns n' Roses opening for Aerosmith at the 5,500 seat Wheeling, Wv. Civic Center. August 1988.—Arthur Fedde

Brandi Carlisle at the State Fair last year. Clapton at the Royal Albert Hall in '92 a close second.—David Lloyd

The Replacements - Riot Fest – 2013. I was not “Unsatisfied.”—Josh Ernst

Toadies at First Ave and the Black Crowes also at First Ave—they played an hour and a half and their encore was an hour and forty five.—Jamie Reed

Bootsy Collins and Prince (two different events) at Glam Slam somewhere around 1993. Pink Floyd at the Metrodome in the late ’80s.—George Coller

Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band at the Guthrie, 1969! The headliner, Steve Miller was a letdown after these guys.—David Lindstrom

Run-DMC at First Ave in the 90's, the rafters were jumping!—JulieAnne Sorensen

No chance I can choose just one. These are all VERY memorable standouts for me: ALL Sigur Ros shows; Phish at Alpine, Prince at Xcel; The Frames at 400 Bar; Femmes at First Ave; Flaming Lips at State Fair; Ryan Adams at the Cedar; Low & Wilco at Bayfront; The Cure at Xcel; The Revolution at First Ave; Thom Yorke at Northrup; Robert Plant at Orpheum; Massive Attack at Palace.—Steph Lansing

Hands down Rush R40 tour, third row could not be beat, 22nd time to see them. But for locals I have to say Wallets in Loring Park can't remember year.—Tim Kenney

Green Day, First Avenue, March 1994. Just before they hit it big with Dookie and blew the doors off First Ave. (They played the album). The place was bouncing!—Steve Pleasants

Oasis at First Avenue, 24 March 1995—before they really got big and imploded.—Sean Jayson

Beck at Riot Fest 2018 (Chicago) and Andrew Bird at St. Marks Cathedral 2009 (Minneapolis)...and Dessa on multiple occasions.—Megän McCoy

U2- TCF Bank, NIN - Lpllapalooza, Uncle Tupelo - 7th St Entry.—Mark Lehman

Here’s a few that stand out: J. Geils Band—Boston Garden 1982; The Police/Flock of Seagulls/The Fixx—Foxboro Stadium 1983; U2 several times/places; Rush several times/places; Neil Young—MSG 1999; Peter Gabriel 1986 and 2004; Prince—Target Center. 2004; Hordefest Atlanta 1992, and many others.—Mike Hayes

Paul Simon Farewell tour and Grateful Dead 1973.—Mary Wertz

Stevie Ray Vaughan, Riverfest, one week before he died.—Jase e Holden

The Cure at the Northrop 1986. U2 at the Civic Center 1987.—Gary Nothom

Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, Faith No More at the Metrodome in '92 was my first stadium show.—Nathan James

Die Antwoord, First Avenue 2012 - The crowd was totally into the show and dancing along while Ninja and Yolandi were constantly just feeding the frenzy. Which, in MN, is totally unheard of.—Meing Yang

McCartney at Target Field. Although I didn’t appreciate sitting in a nice pretty row and applauding politely between songs or a Blue Meanie might take me away.—Robin Lee Lagasse

Billy Joel, Target Field, a couple years back!—Stacy Meyer

Pink Floyd @ Mile High Stadium June of 1994, played complete Dark Side of the Moon album.—Mike Kojetin

Unholy Alliance tour 2006 at Roy Wilkins and/or Paul Simon’s Farewell Tour 2018 at the X.—Ryan J. Gray

Linkin Park at Xcel Energy Center in like 2007-08-ish.—Brian Carey

Peter Gabriel at Earls Court London then Eric Clapton at the Albert Hall followed by Queen at Wembley Stadium and Genesis there also.—John Nosiennek

George Clinton and Parliament/Funkadelic at the Cabooze.—Sandra Carter Smith

Not a Minnesota concert, but WAY BACK IN THE DIZZY I saw ICP. Juggalos are good people.—Jason Schmucker

U2, TCF Bank Stadium in 2011, in pouring rain was like a religious experience.—Dan Richardson

Logic with Prof at the State fairgrounds.—Nick Jp Eells

The Smiths in San Francisco. First U.S. tour.—Tim Huston

Queen, Chicago Stadium, December 1978.—Cindy Nagus Nitzsche

Negative Approach/D4, last night of the Triple Rock.—Jon Marchand

Smashing Pumpkins downtown in 97.—Anna Jensen

Graham Parker and the Rumour, Guthrie, Squeezing Out Sparks tour. Bruce Springsteen. Born to Run Tour. Faces, last U.S. concert, old Minneapolis Convention Center. Ella Fitzgerald, Hollywood Bowl.—Jon Bogen

Butthole Surfers at First Ave, wanna say 89? Also Patti Smith, also First Ave.—Philip Livernois

At the Longhorn: Suburbs, Talking Heads, Blondie. At the Guthrie: Talking Heads, Roxy Music. At the Civic Center: Wings, The Who, Led Zeppelin. At the 400 Bar: Drive By Truckers. At First Avenue: U2, Morphine. At the Channel in Boston: Replacments. At the Harvard Field House: REM with opening act Husker Du. At 7th Street Entry: Husker Du, Fine Art. At Boston College: B-52s. At MN Zoo: Los Lobos with Los Lonely Boys.—Patrick O'Neill

Dire Straits’ first U.S. show ever 2/23/79 Paradise Club, Boston. Bob Marley outside Harvard Football Stadium 7/21/79. Vladimir Horowitz, 4/13/80, Symphony Hall, Boston. U2 first U.S. tour 12/13/80, Paradise Club, Boston. The Cambridge, Mass. stop on George Thorogood's 1981 "50 States in 50 Nights" Tour, several stops on Paul Simon's Summer '87 "Graceland" Tour, The Replacements at The Boston Opera House 11/21/87 and finally, The original 10-pc lineup of The Waterboys at Orpheum Theater Boston 10/22/89. LOVE seeing all your picks!!—Greg Burke

1994 at First ave seeing my two favorite acts sharing the same bill. Ben Harper supporting his debut album Welcome to the Cruel World, and opening for an intact Pharcyde supporting Labcabincalifornia, oh and doobie jumping on stage to helicopter during the set.—Alphonse Pacheco

I'm a lot older, so the best shows I ever saw are for the most part ones I saw at the Whiskey A Go-Go in L.A. when I was in college. The Clash, a double bill of Blondie and The Ramones, The Germs, early Tom Petty and Johnny Cougar back when was still doing rockabilly and before he changed his name back to John Mellencamp. Oh, and Springsteen at the Roxy. And a really crazy Elton John show at Dodger Stadium (where he wore his infamous duck suit). Man, I wish they had cellphones back then.—Rick Ellis