That, or some spiritual variation of that, is the consensus takeaway about Lizzo's appearance at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. On Monday, the Minnesota-launched singer/rapper/flautist hit up the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser, which is essentially the World Series for celeb fashion gawkers.

Rocking hot-pink hair and a matching Marc Jacobs-designed gown, the "Juice" hitmaker smacked it out the goddamn park, according to most media commentators.

"I feel very sexy, glamorous, expensive, and beautiful, bitch," the recent City Pages cover girl told Vogue atop the red carpet. "And I'm about to go have my first drink of the night."

This reporter's powers of aggregation far outweigh his talent for fashion writing, so let's hear what the experts had to say about Lizzo's debut Meta Gala lewk:

Lizzo "successfully slayed," Allure declares, adding:

"The whole look was one we'll undoubtedly be telling our friends about for the next week or two. Needless to say, Lizzo's first Met Gala was a major success — so much so that we're already excited to see what she has in store for us next year."

"Dying my hair, rn," Teen Vogue's Lauren Rearick shares, adding:

"Lizzo resumed her fashionable adoration for neon, and arrived at the 2019 Met Gala with a major change in hair... with the singer previously completing an unexpected Little Mermaid transformation, we were expecting nothing short of epic for her Met Gala debut."

Lizzo "owned the red carpet like a damn queen," Popsugar praises, adding that she:

"[Totally nailed] Met Gala's camp theme in a custom Marc Jacobs number."

Lizzo "rolled in, spun around and started happily cursing, spreading joy through expletives" the New York Times reports, capturing this on-brand quote about her outfit:

"'A silk dress that fits my breasts like butter," Lizzo told the NYT. "Pink hair don’t care. And diamonds."

Lizzo was "100% That B***h at the Met," Entertainment Tonight notes, adding:

"The songstress, twerker and flutist made her Met Gala debut and looked 'Good as Hell,' arriving with Kate Moss, Rita Ora and designer Marc Jacobs."

"We really thought we were done writing about Lizzo for at least a week," writes Chris Riemenschneider, the Star Tribune's resident fashionista, adding:

"[Lizzo] made a splash even among some of the top trendsetting celebs."

What did Lizzo look like Sunday at St. Paul's Palace Theatre? Consult our photo slideshow to see her triumphant homecoming victory lap.

Update: Lizzo, a true queen, wore her dang pink coat to the dang airport.