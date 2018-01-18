The critically adored, ’80s-influenced rock trio played First Avenue in 2014 (and were very good, according to reliable sources). Now they’re coming to the Palace Theatre on May 14, with Minneapolis’ own (sorta still, right?) Lizzo opening. They’re calling it the Sister Sister Sister tour, presumably because there are three sisters in the band. (We've cracked your code, Haim.)

Tickets go on sale Friday Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., but there is a Spotify presale on Jan. 24 and a Citi presale the day before that. Prices have not yet been announced, but you will presumably be required to pay for admittance to the show. More info here .

Haim released Something to Tell You, the follow up to their breakthough album, Days Are Gone, way back in July 2017, when we were all so much younger and more innocent and teens were still taking funeral selfies instead of gobbling Tide pods.

The press release announcing the tour would like me to tell you that Haim will perform at Coachella this year in slot just before Beyoncé, and that they’ll take part in an all-star Fleetwood Mac tribute in New York next week at the band’s request, since they have a “long-standing friendship with Stevie Nicks.” Brag much, Haim?

Haim — Sister Sister Sister tour dates

April 3 Schnitzer Hall Portland, OR

April 4 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA

April 6 Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA

April 7 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

April 13 Coachella Music and Arts Festival Indio, CA

April 13 The Pearl Concert Theater Las Vegas, NV

April 21 Coachella Music and Arts Festival Indio, CA

April 24 Stubb’s Austin, TX

April 25 Revention Music Center Houston, TX

April 26 South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX

April 28 Coca Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

April 29 War Memorial Auditorium Nashville, TN

May 1 Anthem Washington, DC

May 3 Agganis Arena Boston, MA

May 4 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

May 7 Massey Hall Toronto, Canada

May 8 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

May 10 Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO

May 11 Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

May 14 Palace Theatre St. Paul, MN

May 28 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO